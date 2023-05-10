10th N’Assembly: CSOs kick against APC’s zoning template for presiding officers

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A coalition of pro-democracy groups in Nigeria, on Wednesday, rejected the zoning template for the upcoming 10th National Assembly leadership released by the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The coalition is urging senators and members-elect to vote for parliamentary leaders who will be useful in attaining promises they made to their constituents.

Recall that the APC had released a zoning template that allocated the Senate presidency to the South-South, the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North-West, the Deputy Senate presidency to the North-West, and the Deputy Speaker to the South-East.

In a press conference held in Abuja, the convener of the coalition, Dauda Yakubu, stated that the group is committed to ensuring that the leadership of the National Assembly is elected based on merit and competence, rather than parochial considerations.

“We reject the zoning template released by the APC’s NWCas null and of no consequence.

“We believe that the naming of principal officers for the National Assembly before the parliament is proclaimed can best be described as a coronation ceremony before the birth of the king, which is not allowed in a democracy.

“We urge all senators and members-elect to reject the APC’s zoning template and vote for parliamentary leaders who will be useful in attaining the promises made to their constituents,” Yakubu added.

He emphasized that the coalition is not affiliated with any political party and is solely focused on promoting democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

According to him, their stance is for a more open and transparent process that prioritizes competence and the ability to effectively represent the interests of Nigerians

“On this note, we call on men of good conscience within the APC and conscientious Nigerians including those in the opposition to rise up in defence of Nigeria’s democracy.

“They should come out and add their voices to the demand that the members and senators-elect should be allowed the independence granted by the principles of separation of power to decide on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly,” Yakubu said.

When asked about the possibility of civil protests during the proclamation of the 10th National Assembly and its inaugural sessions, Yakubu expressed his desire for a peaceful process.

“We wish for the proclamation of the 10th National Assembly and its inaugural sessions to be free of civil protests of Nigerians that are resolute in defending our democracy,” Yakubu stated.