10th NASS: Zone Senate Leadership Position to North Central, Group tells APC, Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a group under the aegis, Coalition for spread and balance representation in Nigeria has called on the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led National Working Committee, NWC to zone the position of a Presiding officer of the yet constituted Senate to the North Central geo- political zone of the country.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Chairman of the group, Adamu Dauda said that for Fairness, Justice and Equitable Zoning of National Assembly positions, the President- elect, Senator Bola Tinubu should ensure that the North Central gets a Presiding office, at least the Deputy President of the Senate.

The Chairman said, “We urge the leadership of the party to consider the North Central region and reward its loyalty in the 10th Senate Leadership positions.

“We state unequivocally that the North Central is not short of competent and loyal party men who are eminently qualified for leadership positions in the 10th Senate, ranking Senators and hardworking lawmakers to be considered for the position of the Deputy Senate President, should the Senate Presidency be zoned to a Christian outside of the North Central region.

“We urge the party to leverage on the gains, successes and the good fortune that the North Central region has brought to our party since its inception. And therefore, reward the region and its people with the Deputy Senate position to bring about equity and robust representation in the 10th Senate.”

Earlier, Dauda said, Ahead of the June 11 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, there has been intense politicization of the process that will lead up to the Zoning of the National Assembly Leadership Position, especially the 10th Senate Leadership positions touted to reflect the current mood of the nation and bring about cohesion, stability and national unity.

“The Coalition congratulates all senators and members-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on their victory at the polls and maintaining majority party in the 10th National Assembly.

“We observe with disdain the leadership tussle among the lawmakers-elect within the All Progressives Congress, APC as the ruling political party and we call for caution and urge the leadership of our great party to wade in early on the leadership tussle before it snowballs into something more unbearable. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.

“It is pertinent to note that the recent developments on the purported zoning of the National Assembly leadership positions to certain regions of the country with the exclusion of the North Central in the power sharing has sent a bad signal to lawmakers elected from the region despite their commitment and loyalty to the party since 2015.

“It should be noted that North Central as a region continues to deliver electoral victory to the ruling APC since 2015, till date, despite the marginalization suffered by the region in the past.

“The North Central is a politically savvy region filled with competent and experienced lawmakers that have over the years demonstrated the right leadership skills at various capacity of services to our party and the country as a whole.

“At this point, it is visible to all discerning mind that what the country need is unity, purposive leadership, fairness and equitable distribution of leadership positions shared across all region in the spirit of national cohesion and balance. And North Central cannot be neglected in taking critical decisions that affects the country.

“It is on this premise that we call on the leadership of our great party to avoid the pitfalls of the calamity that befell the major opposition party in the just concluded election on the account of the decision by its leadership to jettison zoning and the popular call for power to return to the South.

“We have no doubt that the President-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a detribalize Nigerian and highly experienced as a competent leader, bridge builder, networker, a manager per excellence and one who has the capacity to unify the party and the country as a whole.

“As a beneficiary of zoning himself, we believe that Mr. President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to consult far and wide, and engage with party leaders and stakeholders to arrive at an acceptable decision that is all inclusive in the interest of Nigeria.”