10th NASS: Women should have more opportunities to lead, says HURIWA

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Wednesday, called for more opportunities for women to head positions in NASS.

This was as the group endorsed Princess Onuoha, a member representing Onuimo/Isiala Mbano/Okigwe Federal Constituency from Imo State, for the post of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

HURIWA, in a statement read at a media briefing in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said since the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC zoned the Deputy Speakership position to the South-East zone, it was only sensible and acceptable for the party with majority of members in the National Assembly to select a woman for the role.

The group said already, the 10th Senate and 10th House of Representatives, which will resume by June are male-dominated, with about 20 women in both legislative chambers.

HURIWA said it was appalling that the APC and its President-elect promised women inclusion during their campaigns but paid lip service to affirmative action as well as gender and equal opportunity in Nigeria immediately after their election.

HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “It is just insensitive for the APC not to include a single woman among the top six political positions in the country despite the party’s spineless promises about affirmative action.

“APC should ensure 35 percent affirmative action for the leadership of the National Assembly and reserve the office of the Deputy Speaker for a very competent lawmaker in the person of Hon Onuoha.

“Onuoha has the requirement to be the next Deputy Speaker of the green chamber. She fought and defeated men in the general elections and she is ready to repeat the feat. She has also raised the bar of leadership and has promised to improve legislative-executive dialogue with fresh ideas to ensure resolutions don’t become tissue papers.

“We believe that Hon Onuoha can be a record-breaker after Patricia Etteh, the first female Speaker of the House between June and October 2007.”