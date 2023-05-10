10th NASS: Wike’s endorsement solidifies Abbas, Kalu positions – Rep Bassey

The House of Representatives member-elect for Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey, has commended Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for endorsing Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the incoming 10th House of Representatives.

Wike, who declared the support for the APC’s preferred candidates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, promised not to support any other candidate except Abass and Kalu.

Speaking on behalf of the South South Reps member-elect, Bassey gave assurance that the South South region will produce a good percentage of votes for the dou of Abbas and Kalu on June 13.

He said that South South was strongly behind the ambition of Abbas and Kalu to emerge as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Commending Wike’s position, Rt. Hon. Bassey lauded him for endorsing the APC’s candidates, adding that the ambition of Abbas and Kalu were gaining massive support and endorsement across political parties.

Bassey, who is the current Deputy Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, said that the endorsement by Gov. Wike was another major backing towards the dou’s victory come June 13.

He said that the choice of Abbas and Kalu by the leadership of the APC was timely and fair.

Bassey noted that Tajudeen, who is the current Chairman, House Committee on Land Transport, has done excellently well in his over sight functions and legislative activities in the house.

According to him, for Tajudeen to be elected into the House for a record fourth time shows that his constituents were greatly satisfied with his leadership qualities and style.

“Hon. Tajudeen is humble, unassuming, competent, reliable and a loyal party man to the core.

“ I want to appeal to contestants from other geopolitical zones to accept the choice of Tajudeen. All hands must be on deck to actualize the objective of the party in moving Nigeria forward,” he said.

For Rep. Ben Kalu, who was adopted as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Bassey said that his choice was a perfect one.

He added that the choice of Kalu who hails from South East was timely because the zone deserve a serious presence in the government.

He maintained that Kalu has been one of the most outstanding member of the 9th Assembly.