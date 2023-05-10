10th NASS: Why I want to be speaker – Wase 

…as G7 pledges to endorse one amongst them to run against APC prefer choice, Abass

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Outgoing deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase has said that his intention to run for the speakership of the incoming 10th assembly was to evolve a virile and truly independent legislature.

Wase’s promise was contained in his 10 point agenda he me publically unveiled while declaring his intention to run for for the office.

He said that should he win the election expected to be conducted on the inauguration of the 10th national assembly on June 13, his administration will focus on general orientation and image rebranding of the national assembly; ensuring a true people’s parliament; creating an efficient and innovative parliament; approaching nation building as a joint task irrespective of the political affiliation, tribe or religion; strong and independent parliament; law and order and strong legislative oversight.

Others were security; fiscal discipline and economic prosperity and social welfare schemes and programmes.

He said: “Generally speaking, my conduct will be motivated by an avowed commitment to national integration to build a society where justice reigns.

“We need to build on the successes recorded so far within the context of national laws and support Nigerian international commitments that seek to promote national interest and welfare of all Nigerian citizens”.

Wase who represents Wase federal constituency of Plateau State recalled that since the return of democracy in 1999, the north central geo-political zone where he hails from has not produced the speaker.

He appealed to the power brokers to cede to the police to the zone, adding that it was his turn.

“It must also be noted that it is only the North Central in the entire country that has not produced the Speaker in 24 years after the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999.

“Fellow Nigerians, Nigeria is built on the supremacy of the law and the sacredness of the Constitution for justice to reign and to keep the peace in the country.

“It is on the strength of this that I offer myself to contest and serve as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly in clear deference to Nigerian constitutional provision and with your full support and understanding of Nigerians so that the journey we began together long time ago can continue to prosper.

“At this point, I will use the words of my leader, emilokan emilokan, emilokan”, Wase said.

In their goodwill messages, other other speakership aspirants, Rt.Hon Mukhtar Betara of Borno State; Rt.Hon Jaji from Zamfara State; Rt. Hon Sada Soli (Katsina State); and Rt. Hon Princess Mariam Onouha of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau State who made up the Group 7 (G7) of aggrieved lawmakers protesting the nomination of Hon. Tajudeen Abass by the APC as its preferred candidate said they will support one of them to contest for the office.

Specifically, Soli, Gagdi and Betara made the revelation.

“Six of us aspirants are here to support the campaign of our deputy speaker. Six of us are determined to protect democracy because the House of Representatives is the House of the Nigerian people. By the time we lock ourselves in the House, no leadership of the House will be there. It will we and we. May God almighty see our heart and chose the leader”, he said.

Similarly, Betara also said “Members-elect, aspirants, I came here to appreciate my brother, the deputy speaker and others for finding time to attend my declaration. I have known the deputy speaker since 2007 and we have been together since then. For us forming a group, we are not fighting, we are all APC members. A consensus candidate can be picked but we must sit and say this is the person we have picked to lead us. I assure all my colleagues, members-elect, former members, we are not going to fight. We are going to agree to support one of us as speaker”.