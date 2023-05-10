10th NASS: Why I emerged APC’s preferred aspirant for Deputy Speaker – Kalu

Kalu

By Soni Daniel and Luminous Jannamike

Hon. Benjamin Kalu, a returning member of the House of Representatives from the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed why he emerged as the party’s preferred aspirant for the position of Deputy Speaker in the upcoming House of Representatives.

Kalu held a press conference in Abuja, where he stated that he was the only returning member from the southeast who met the requirement of experience for the position of Deputy Speaker.

The lawmaker, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia state, stated that he was selected by the party based on his experience and the evidence of his participation in robust debates during plenary sessions.

According to Kalu, “Only one among the three returning members from southeast who have met the requirement of experience with regards to attendance in the House of Representatives because our rule says you must have a full tenure of attendance and experience for you to qualify.

“If you came through the court one year after we have started, you cannot equal your experiential knowledge with others.”

He further stated that evidence of his participation in robust debates during plenary sessions was a significant factor in his selection, adding that, as a bonafide party man, he was ready to serve in any capacity.

“So, the party was very deliberate in their strategy in analyzing to know who is the first among the three of us. I was ajudged based on the evidence of my participation in terms of robust debate, by Bills I initiated, I rank the number four in the whole nation among both old and new members and I rank the first in the entire Southeast both the old and the new people in Bill and motions (on the floor of the House) and I rank the first among all the new members in the House of Representatives. What more are you looking for, to say this one is the first among equals?

“So, if a position was zoned to my place (Southeast), and you’re looking for capacity and competence-oriented, and you leave Benjamin Kalu, and you choose any other person, you have not been fair to meritocracy.”

When asked about the issue of gender representation in leadership positions, Kalu explained that competence and capacity should be the criteria for selection, and not gender.

According to Kalu, gender should not be used to masquerade incompetence and lack of capacity.

He emphasized that competence and capacity should be the criteria for selection, not gender.

“Gender should not be used to blanket and masquerade incompetence and lack of capacity. It should be used to announce women who have what it takes to stand in position,” Kalu said.