10th NASS: We’ll vote Abbas, Kalu for speaker, deputy-C/River members-elect

…says Party is supreme

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Members-elect of the House of Representatives from Cross River State have resolved to support the choice of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for speaker and the deputy speaker in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The member elected to Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency of the State, Mike Etaba made the disclosure when he lead the caucus on a solidarity visit to Abbas in Abuja on Sunday.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Monday last week unveiled Abbas and Kalu as the party’s choice for the presiding officers.

Etaba said that the decision to support the duo will benefit the state.

He said: “It has therefore become quite compelling and imperative for the elected representatives from Cross River State, to take a practical decision amongst themselves on their unapologetic positions as they manoeuvre through the rather complicated process of choosing or supporting whoever for the exalted leadership positions of the incoming National Assembly.

“Conversely, their decision must not only be ably guided by the desire to continuously put Cross River State in national reckoning but to also elect those who would in the long run, be supportive of federal government programmes and projects in the state.

“It was with this factors in mind that majority of the representatives from Cross River State irrespective of political party affiliations, have resolved that the party is supreme and they would continue to give their unalloyed loyalty and support to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The State National Assembly members pledged to be at the centre of decision making and reiterated the fact that Cross River State stands as the only State in the entire South‐South region that is ruled by the All Progressives Congress and majority of the law makers are of the ruling party.

“The returning and potential law makers from the State believe very strongly in the ability and leadership credentials as well as the possibility of a resounding victory of Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, whom they all described as an astute and very experienced public service administrator cum suave political figure.

“They reasoned and quite understandably too that his leadership of the National Assembly will surely reposition the 10th National Assembly and take it to a new and better height of legislative glory.

“Equally, the Cross River State legislators are of the opinion that the supremacy of the party must come to play and since Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen is of the ruling party, he will, in conjunction with his colleagues and the bearings of his political sagacity, bring in new ethics and ably transform the national legislative body to a towering pedestal.

“The various elected representatives reasoned that it was in the same National Assembly that some representatives from other States cooperated with each other regardless of party differences to draw many developmental projects to their States and that they are all first of all Cross Riverians before their respective political affiliations.

“With the grounds set for an epic legislative session that would produce the leadership of the two Chambers of the National Assembly, all hopes are hinged on the outlook, performance and results that will emerge from Cross River State representatives at the 10th National Assembly”.