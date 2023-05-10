10th NASS: We ‘ve numbers to clinch Presidency, Akpabio claims

Akpabio

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The foremost contender for the President of the Senate in the 10 National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, has said that he has the numbers to clinch the presidency slot.

Akpabio, said his mission if elected as the Senate President is to collaborate with the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima to achieve the nationalistic project in the country.

He made the remarks on Sunday, when he visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House Marina, Lagos Island to seek the support of the Lagos State Government.

Akpabio who prayed for the Governor to succeed in the discharge of his duties said that integrity should come to play hence the need for consultation and engagements to achieve the best in the tenth Senate.

Akpabio also promised that the Senators-elect would work with others and the Governor to ensure Lagos succeed, bring foreign direct investment, make sure Nigeria becomes a business friendly destination for all among other benefits.

Akpabio said, “This is just to thank the Governor of Lagos State, our brother, Sanwo-Olu for his re-election and also doing everything possible to produce the President-Elect for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Congratulations to Lagos which has become a model.

“This is a stability group of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We have the numbers, we have men and women of virtues across party affiliations on our side.

“We have come today to show ourselves to the Lagos State Governor, and Ronaldo solicit his support and endorse Senator Akpabio and Senator Jibril, as Senate President and deputy Senator President respectively.

“We are determined to express support fir the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We believe that his project, us a nationalistic project which will bring more goodies to Nigeria.

“We want him (Tinubu) to replicate what has happened here in Lagos for the past 24 years of democracy and achievements. We are challenged by these.

“We want to support him to his destination to ensure Nigeria remain a friendly investment destination to the rest of Africa.”