10th NASS: Wase, others storm ‘Buhari House’

Wase

By Omeiza Ajayi

Following the controversial zoning template for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly which was unveiled on Monday by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Idris Wase on Wednesday afternoon stormed the ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat of the party alongside a few fellow contestants.

Wase’s convoy got to the party house around mid-day and went straight to the office of the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Details later: