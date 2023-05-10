10th NASS: Uzodimma not working against APC’s choice – Imo govt

Governor Hope Uzodinma

OWERRI – The Imo State Government, has debunked media reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma was part of the plan of any group to support a Senate president other than the choice of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The state government, in a statement by its Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba on Wednesday, explained that at no time did Uzodimma contemplate working against the choice of APC and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the leadership of the 10th Senate.

According to him, as a loyal party man, the governor will stand firmly behind the choice of any person or persons chosen by the APC and the President-elect to lead the 10th Senate, and will infact, work assiduously for their emergence.

He said the governor, as a loyal party man, would not work against the choices of the party talk less of supporting another candidate.

Emelumba insisted that Uzodimma’s his reputation and integrity as a loyal party man has remained unassailable.

The commissioner, however, described the author of the story as a mischief maker seeking to destroy the hard earned reputation of the governor.