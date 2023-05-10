10th NASS: Uzodimma not working against APC’s choice – IMO GOVT

Imo State government, yesterday, debunked media reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma was part of the plan to support a Senate president other than the one chosen by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba, explained that at no time did Uzodimma contemplate working against the choice of APC and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the leadership of the 10th Senate.

According to him, “As a loyal party man, the governor will stand firmly behind the choice of any person or persons chosen by the APC and the President-elect to lead the 10th Senate and will, in fact, work assiduously for their emergence.”

He said the governor, as a loyal party man, would not work against the choices of the party, let alone support another candidate.

Emelumba insisted that Uzodimma’s reputation and integrity as a loyal party man had remained unassailable.

The commissioner, however, described the author of the story as a mischief maker seeking to destroy the hard earned reputation of the governor.“He said: “Those who know my governor can attest to the fact that he is principled and disciplined. He is also bold and courageous.

”He doesn’t speak from both sides of the mouth. He leaves you in no doubt where he stands. And for the issue at hand, he supports the position of APC all the way.

“When the party has decided on an issue, Uzodimma will go with the party. So those involved in this infantile speculation should desist forthwith.”