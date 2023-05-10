10th NASS: Use zoning of house leadership to promote National Unity, APC told

By Kingsley Omonobi

A group, the Niger Delta Civil Action Advocacy Group (NDCAAG), has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress to engage in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to find a solution that takes into account the interests of all regions of the country in the zoning arrangement of the 10th National Assembly.

According to the group, “fairness and equity in the distribution of leadership positions in the Nigeria National Assembly are crucial for promoting inclusivity, diversity, accountability, transparency, national unity, and cohesion”.

President of NDCAAG, Comrade Embale Jonathan in a statement made available to Vanguard said, “It is therefore important that leadership positions are distributed based on merit and qualifications rather than on nepotism or favoritism. This will help to promote a strong and effective National Assembly that represents the interests of all Nigerians”.

The statement reads, “The National Assembly is one of the key institutions of any democratic system that promotes good governance, and which is the foundation for national unity.

“As the zoning and constitution of the 10th Assembly leadership snowballs into deep national politicking and maneuvering, the Niger Delta Civil Action Advocacy Group (NDCAAG), being an interest group is deeply concerned about the unity of our nation.

“National unity is crucial for the development and progress of any country, and we the NDCAAG believe that the unity of Nigeria is no different. National unity remains sacrosanct and key in resolving the myriads of issues bedeviling the country.

“Nigeria is a diverse country with different ethnic groups, religions, and cultures, so should the leadership positions in the National Assembly or as it were, the 10th Assembly reflect this diversity.

“The above will ensure that the interests of all Nigerians are represented and that no group feels marginalized or excluded. This will help not only to build public trust in the institution and promotes accountability and transparency, but also promotes social cohesion and integration.

“It is therefore important for all regions to work together towards the development of the country as this will promote peace and stability.

“The Niger Delta Civil Action Advocacy Group is advocating for fairness and equity in the distribution of leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly as this is crucial for the effective functioning of the institution and for promoting national unity and cohesion.

“Nigerians cannot really afford to undermine, or not to take cognizance of national interest while zoning the leadership positions of the 10th Assembly to reflect our diversity and put unity of the country into account.

“As a nation, we have gone through a lot economically and politically, and as a country that has had a fair share of militia groups agitating from different ethnic fronts and religious conflicts that have threatened the country’s unity, it would only be of national interest if the constitution of the 10th Assembly leadership perceived as a platform to resolve and reconcile our differences and lean on our differences to strengthen national unity for nation building”.

“It is therefore important for all regions to work towards resolving these conflicts and promote national unity through constructive engagement, which encourages people-to-people interaction from different regions and backgrounds irrespective of their differences.

“This fosters understanding, tolerance, and respect for each other’s differences that will in turn create an enabling environment for economic development, growth and progress.

“Nigeria is a country with vast natural resources and potential for economic growth. However, this potential can only be fully realized if all regions have a feeling of sense of belonging enough to see the need for nation building.

“This will require leadership in the country to address issues such as poverty, corruption, infrastructural development and marginalization. Thus, zoning of the 10th Assembly’s leadership to reflect national unity based on fairness and equity is crucial for the development and progress of Nigeria.

“We are therefore calling on all political parties to prioritize the interest of the country over their personal interests and to work towards a solution that will promote national unity and cohesion.”