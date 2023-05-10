10th NASS: Tinubu not aware of Abass’ endorsement by APC – Gagdi

… insists only G-7 will determine next Reps’ speaker

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A staunch aspirant for the position of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has unleashed a poser to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not aware of the endorsement of Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Recall that the party had on Monday, May 8 unveiled both lawmakers representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State in the North West and Bende federal constituency of Abia State in the South East as its respective choices for speaker and deputy speaker of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Their endorsement was however swiftly greeted with vehemently rejection for lack of consultation, justice and equity amongst the 6 geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking with some select journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Gadgi who is a strong member of the G7, a group of aggrieved speakership aspirants said that Tinubu who is a true democrat would not deliberately be in bed with injustice.

Gadgi, the Chairman, Committee on Navy and member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State in the House insisted that the APC zoning formula lacked equity, justice and fairness especially to the North-central geo-political zone which he said contributed immensely to the victory of the party in the February 25 general elections.

The lawmaker submitted that it was not fair to ignore the North-central zone that produced 5 out of 6 governors for APC, 11 out of 18 Senators and gave the second highest number of votes to Tinubu, stressing that out of the 6 key offices in the executive and legislature, the zone was not rewarded with one.

He said: “The principle of our president -elect whom I so much respect and up till today I don’t believe that what is happening today the president -elect is aware of, or it is his own idea. That is why we keep on challenging the party.

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has promised that he would reward loyalty and commitment. He would reward those who bring something to the table. He won only one local government in Kaduna state -Birnin Gwari because he visited them when bandits were attacking them. The man said he would stand with you through thick and thin.

“In a state that won only one local government you are giving the Speaker’s seat to them. It negates even the commitment of the president -elect. What the party did has contradicted the promise and the commitment and the way of politics of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Zamfara gave the highest votes in the north west and yet you are not giving them anything. You are giving to a state that gave you one local government. Are we rewarding disloyalty? Where is the principle of Asiwaju here that the party tore and threw away?”

“We are not against Asiwaju. We have not heard anything from him whether he has zoned or endorsed a particular candidate. Except that the candidate , particularly the one of the House of Representatives is the one and his co-travellers saying”.

Gadgi, a 42 year old hyperactive lawmaker said that the G7 that has Hon. Muktar Betara, deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase, House leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Sada Soli, Aminu Jaji and Miriam Onuoha and himself still held the ace for the speakership.

He said that their group was not founded on self-aggrandizement but purely on justice and fairness to the 6 geopolitical zones, insisting that it was unacceptable to give two key legislative offices to northwest.

Gadgi further said that it was illogical to chant party supremacy where there is gross injustice to its members.

“I won’t respect party supremacy when it is against injustice. Why am I elected in the national Assembly? I am elected to represent Nigerians and to ensure justice. Then the party that I seek election under its platform will be aiding and abetting injustice and you expect me to respect that supremacy?

“I have analysed these things to you that even the deaf and dumb agrees that there is injustice and then you are talking about party supremacy. What are they talking about? Have you heard anybody from the north central zone talking about party supremacy?

“Let them say it and see whether they would not sacrifice their political future in the north central zone. North central governors and elected officials met and what was their resolution?

“Even our governors are saying yes they are loyal to the party but yet justice has not been done to us. I am a loyal party man, perhaps those people saying that have not done what I have done for APC to win”, Gagdi said.