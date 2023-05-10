10th NASS speakership: We’ll vote as bloc-Labour Party Reps-elect 

…as Ogene emerges party’s caucus leader

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The 35-member Labour Party caucus in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives has said they would vote as a bloc for any speakership of put choice during the inauguration of the new assembly on June 13.

This is as the members-elect elected Hon. Afam Victor Ogene as its leader.

Ogene, a ranking member from the 7th Assembly who was also the deputy chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs emerged as the party’s leader caucus leader with 21 votes, after a keenly contested election yesterday in Abuja.

Although 34 members-elect of the party were present at the voting session, only 31 of them took part in the exercise, with the trio of Hon. Oke-Joe Onuakalusi, Obi Aguocha and Professor Lilian Oby Irogbu abstaining, being persons who conducted the exercise.

Speaking after the exercise conducted under a convivial atmosphere, Hons. George Ozodinobi and Dennis Agbo, who contested the position, lauded the choice of Ogene.

Agbo who described Ogene as a team player and also vast in the politics of the House of Representatives having served as a former deputy spokesman of the House said “with Hon. Ogene as our Caucus Leader, Labour Party is sure to hold its own in the 10th Assembly.”

In an acceptance speech soon after, the lawmaker was presented to the Party’s Leader and Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and the party’s National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure where he assured that in all undertakings of the members-elect, the well-being of the Nigerian people would be uppermost.

Ogene said: “May I use this opportunity to reiterate that the Labour Party caucus, House of Representatives, has not endorsed any speakership aspirant.

“In fact, anyone desirous of our votes on the day of inauguration must first convince us, as a bloc, of what his plans and programmes for the Nigerian people are. While we may have individual preferences, I can assure that at the end of the day, the Labour Party shall stand as one, indivisible entity to take a common and progressive stand”.