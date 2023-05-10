10th NASS: SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo accuses Shettima of hypocrisy

Prince Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the last February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has taken a swipe at the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, over his objections to his party, All Progressives Congress, APC’s scramble for Muslim heads for both chambers of the National Assembly.

Kashim was reported to have objected to the move by his party to produce Muslim as heads of the National Assembly, as such moves could fuel the notion of islamization of Nigeria.

Both President-elect, Ahmed Tinubu, and Shettima are of the same faith – Islam.

Adebayo said such a statement amounted to hypocrisy even as he admitted that Tinubu, among other contestants in the just concluded presidential election, had more people on the ground, working for him than anybody.

“That statement, if indeed he said so, is hypocritical. If i see him, I will say Otutuoma (“Good morning’ in Igbo language), it is too late in the day to realise that.

“If you thought about that, you shouldn’t have taken your own nomination when you were given,” he said.

He said that everywhere he went during the campaign, Tinubu’s name was always mentioned such that some people, including religious organisations, wanted him to step down so as to increase the chances of the south west.

“The person who wins is most likely who has the majority of the people working for them. Whether for good or for bad, that’s another thing entitely.

“In the course of the campaign, the candidate I met everywhere was Tinubu. There is always one governor, one senator, one Reps member, one house member, and one traditional ruler working for him everywhere you go.

“I think we need to do that too with even better people. It’s very difficult though because we don’t agree on the same thing,” he explained.

He made the remarks recently when he was featured as a special guest on an online discussion programme anchored by Rudolf Okonkwo – ’90 Minutes Africa.’

He revealed that he wouldn’t have contested the election if the coalition of like minds had come together as he only wanted to support a candidate within the proposed coalition.

“I wanted us to have a broad-based third force political party. But it turned out that my spirit overtook everyone, especially during my last discussion with Pat Utomi, when I told him that if you don’t want to run, I will.

“I don’t want to escort politicians to the villa. Once they enter there, they shut the door, they start doing what they were doing before, and you lose your credibility.

“If you want to know how quickly you lose your it, go and look for one of the most energetic, brilliant young men in Nigeria, Festus Keyamo.

“You cannot say you love Nigeria more than Keyamo, but he escorted the wrong people, and he lost it since that time,” he said.

He also stressed that a new Nigeria would only be possible if Nigerians could rise to support a coalition or an alliance of young political structures to wrestle power from those he called the old brigades that have dominated the political landscape for a long time

“Such alliance, together with the support of the masses, will ensure that the old parties and their candidates are consigned to the dustbin of history for good,” he said.

He lamented that the majority of the new political parties and their candidates were, during the campaign and subsequently the election, lone rangers, a development he said reduced the collective strength of the young and new entrants.

Asked if invited to the inauguration, despite his criticism,would he attend, he nodded in the affirmative, explaining that the presidency is not a personal property.

“The moment he becomes the President, he becomes my and our President. I must ensure that he doesn’t fail. If he fails, Nigeria fails.

“If I am invited, which I doubt, I will go because it is the patriotic to do. Though I am angry and jealous, but it’s a national event all the same,” Adebayo added.