10th NASS: Revisit the Zoning Process, Reward North Central with Deputy Senate President, Group to Tinubu, APC

Says North Central contributed immensely to the Victory for the party during the Presidential Election

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a group under the aegis of All Progressives Congress, APC Image Merchants has called on Senator Abdullahi Adamu led National Working Committee, NWC and the President – elect, Senator Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency revisit the zoning of Presiding Presiding positions that was released on Monday.

Addressing Journalists yesterday, the Convener of APC Image Merchants, Abdullahi Yusuf Kuta

said that the North Central should be compensated with the office of the Deputy Senate President considering the role the geo- political zone played in ensuring victory for the party during the Presidential Election.

Yusuf Kuta said, “We are here to state our position and set the records straight on the sharing template released by the National Working Committee of the APC.

“Recall that Niger State, North Central Nigeria has contributed to the victory of the party at the just concluded 2023 elections. The party came tops at presidential polls, clinched the Gubernatorial, and won 2 Senatorial seats, 7 House of Reps, and 21 out of 27 House of Assembly seats.

“In the heat of electioneering, APC was faced with a big quagmire of Cash crunch as a result of CBN’s designing of the Naira. That alone would have cost the party the Presidency, but thanks to the efforts of sincere, loyal, and dogged party members like Senator Mohammed Sani Musa. He assured his electorates that APC is against the policy and it would reverse the policy if elected.

“Even after the elections, when the victory of the party was questioned as a result non-transmission of results to the I-REV portal was not attainable. It was Sani Musa who through his background as a reputable IT businessman rose to the occasion in defense of the INEC at the hallowed chambers of the Senate.

“Not only that, he even donated two (2) magnificent offices in the highbrow Maitama district of Abuja and Minna to the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. In the same vein, Sani Musa doles out 100 campaign vehicles to the party aside from the whooping sum of money during the same period.

” We in Niger state, despite our contributions this is the third time we are denied the opportunity to assume the Speakership of the House of Reps in 2019, National Chairman in 2022, and now the Deputy Senate President. We don’t know our offense!

“Going forward, we found the anarchical action of the NWC detrimental to the survival of the party. The zoning template completely ignores hard work and instead rewards nonperformance. One imagines the rationale behind giving the North West the leverage of producing the Speaker and the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

“Given the circumstances Niger State and by extension the North Central Zone. We at APC Image Merchants reject the lopsided Zoning of Leadership positions of the 10th NASS which in entirety marginalized our dear state and geo-political.

” We call on the President-Elect, the Progressive Governors, and Party Leaders to revisit the issue by carrying the North Central along and to remind our party leaders that democracy thrives on the tripod of Justice, Equity, and Fairness.”