10th NASS: President-elect, Tinubu urged to remain neutral

A group under the aegis of Renewed Hope Professionals has issued a call to arms for the President-Elect to maintain neutrality in the hotly contested leadership race for the 10th National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the group’s Coodinator, Kinu Kabirwa on Sunday stating that:

“The parliament operates under the dictum of first among equals and any attempt to foist any form of leadership on members may be counterproductive.

Apparently disturbed by allegations of moves designed to anoint aspirants for key positions in the tenth NASS, the group declared that the very cornerstone of a healthy democracy is the freedom of choice, and the imposition of candidates by those in positions of authority has led to a legitimacy crisis in the country since the return to democracy in 1999.

The group asserted that as an advocate for competitive democracy, the President-Elect must demonstrate an unwavering commitment to a level playing field for all contestants.

“The APC, under the leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), set a powerful example in the primaries that produced the President-Elect as the Flag bearer of the APC. The world saw the beauty of progressive politics when Mr. President insisted on a level playing field for all contestants, and we must not backtrack on this laudable legacy.

“The President-Elect must be seen as a committed democrat who respects the doctrine of separation of powers, the very hallmark of the Presidential System of government and a fundamental aspect of most democratic systems. The President-Elect must avoid interfering with the workings of the National Assembly to maintain this balance.

“To ensure that the National Assembly operates independently and free from external influence, the President must remain neutral. The Constitution provides for a system of checks and balances, allowing each branch of government to monitor and regulate the others to prevent any one branch from becoming too powerful.

” If the President-Elect takes sides in the leadership of the National Assembly, it could compromise the ability of lawmakers to carry out their duties and undermine the system of checks and balances, robbing the incoming administration of legitimacy and the healing that the nation so badly needs.

To avoid a replay of 2015 which slowed down governance for four years, the President-Elect must tread cautiously for a smooth ride in the incoming administration.

Conclusively, the President-Elect must maintain neutrality to ensure the smooth functioning of the new administration, maintain the separation of powers, and uphold the principles of democracy.

This is vital for the incoming President to establish legitimacy and avoid tension and division that could hinder the government’s ability to pass legislation and address important issues. The APC Concerned Professionals urge the President-Elect to heed this call for neutrality in the leadership race for the 10th National Assembly.