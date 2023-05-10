10th NASS: Oshiomhole Backs Akpabio, Barau for Senate president, deputy

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has thrown his weight behind former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau for Senate Presidency and Deputy respectively.



Oshiomhole who is the Senator-elect for Edo North on the platform of the APC said on Sunday that he was supporting the party’s National Working Committee’s choices for the positions of the Senate President and Deputy.



It would be recalled that the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the party had endorsed Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as its preferred candidates for the office of the Senate President and Deputy.



Adressing Journalists on Sunday at the campaign office, after a closed door meeting with members of the Stability Group of the 10th Senate in Abuja, the former Governor of Edo State said, ” as a former National Chairman of the party, I have no choice but support the position of the party leadership and the President-elect.



” At this point in time it is not about personal ambitions but the realization of stability for the realise his renewed hope agenda for Nigerians. “

In his reaction, Senator Jibrin Barau who commended Oshiomhole for standing and embracing the decison of the party as a true partyman, said, “I thank our former Chairman and Senator-Elect, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He was the one who worked for the emergence of the incumbent Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and now that he has joined the Stability Group, we are home and dry. He is here to repeat what he did exactly four years ago. He has not only joined the group, he came with another Senator-elect from Edo State and we know that he would bring more.”

In his response, Senator Godswill Akpabio who hailed Oshiomhole for his support for his aspiration as pronounced by the party leadership, said, ” I pray that our coming together will lead to victory on 13th June, so that we can together, stabilize the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu..”