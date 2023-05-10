10th NASS: Northern youths appeal to G7, members-elect to support Abbas, Kalu

National Assembly

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Northern Youth Forum for Good Governance (NYFGG) has appealed to the aggrieved group of 7 aspirants (G7) for the speakership and the deputy speakership position of the incoming House of Representatives to sheathe their sword and support the duo of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for the offices.

The group made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the text of which was made available to Vanguard by Abass and Kalu campaign office.

The call was also extended to all the members-elect.

Acknowledging that it was within their rights to ventilate their feelings about the zoning formula of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that preferred Abass and Kalu over others, (NYFGG) reminded the G7 that it was only a united House that could stand together.

The statement read in parts: “As stakeholders in the Nigerian project for democracy and good governance, we are constrained to lend our voice to the debate on the Speakership of the Federal House of Representatives.

“We are aware of the discontent that has greeted the nomination of Hon Tajudeen Abbass by the APC as the candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as the strong opposition put forward by the eminent G7 group in the House of Representatives.

“While it is within their rights to express displeasure over the choice of Hon Tajudeen Abass, they must understand that it’s only a united House that can stand; hence the need for all parties should support the candidature of Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

“As stakeholders of the party, it is incumbent that the G7 members act on the decision of the party in a bid to ensure that members of the opposition party do not undermine the APC.

“The Northern Forum for Good Governance is also using this medium to reach out to members elect to support Hon Tajudeen Abass in his ambition. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most experienced hands in the House of Representatives.

“His contributions on the floor have been noteworthy, and his leadership of various committees under his purview has also been top-notch. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is a bridge-builder who understands the strategic importance of the House of Representatives in the country’s socioeconomic development.

“Given that Hon Tajudeen Abass has the endorsement of the President-Elect, we wish to use this medium to appeal to the G7 and other members-elect to see the reason behind the choice of Hon Tajudeen Abass.

“The APC must stay united at the risk of allowing some dramatic outcomes during the elections of principal officers in the House of Representatives. The decision to endorse Hon Tajudeen Abbass is in the party’s best interest and not the fact that he is the most suitable candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives position.

“Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is a loyal party man whose penchant for teamwork is tremendous. He has been known for carrying everyone along, and we believe this much he will do if supported to emerge as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We also wish to use this medium to encourage Hon Tajudeen Abass to reach out to the G7 and other members-elect to pacify them to work in the party’s interest. They must admit that the task ahead of the incoming administration requires all hands to be on deck.”