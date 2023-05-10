10th NASS: Northern Senators-elect insist on producing Senate President

***Delegate Members To Meet Tinubu This Week

By Henry Umoru,ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, 39 out of the 58 Senators elected across the various political parties in Northern Nigeria have resolved that their region must produce the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

A source said that the resolution was reached after a meeting of the Senators late Sunday night and entered into the early hours of Monday.

A ranking Senator from the North West spoke on condition of anonymity against the backdrop of the sensitive nature of their discussion. said that his colleagues agreed to hold an expanded meeting that would involve all 58 elected senators from the three geopolitical zones of Nigeria in the second week of this month.

According to the source, the Senators-elect are insisting that the North deserves the number three position in the country because the region delivered the highest number of votes for the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the February 25 Presidential Election.

The source said further that the Senators said that they would engage their counterparts from the Southern part of the country on the need to support their aspiration.

According to the source, the Forum had also delegated two of their ranking members to meet with the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to relay their resolutions to him, adding that another meeting which would be a continuous one, had been rescheduled for Sunday.

Part of their resolution read, “Northern Senators-Elect met today( yesterday) Sunday, May 30, 2023, and deliberated amongst themselves across party lines. Before the meeting was adjourned the Senator’s elect agreed to the following resolutions.

“That such meeting should be expanded by extending invitation to all elected senators from the three geo-political zones of North Central, North East and North West to attend the next meeting.

“The senators all agreed to work together irrespective of party, religion or zonal affiliations in the clamor for effective leadership in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That the Senators-elect all have agreed that the President of the Senate shall emerge from the Northern part of the country.

“It should be on record the Northern part of the country contributed more votes to the victory of APC in the 2023 General Election hence the need to have the office of the President of the Senate of the 10th Assembly.

“That the Northern Senators agreed to mutually extend its cooperation with its southern counterparts in providing good governance in Nigeria as an essential tool to its stability and growth.”