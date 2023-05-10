10th NASS: Northern Group backs Princess Miriam Onuoha for deputy speaker

The Campaign for Good Governance group, has come out in support of Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha, for the position of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The group which is based in Kano in a statement over the weekend, said it was proper for the women to occupy one of the four major positions of the 10th National Assembly namely, president of the senate, deputy senate president, speaker of the house of representatives and deputy speaker.

The group which is an All Progressives Congress, APC network group while appealing to the newly elected and returning members of the House of Representatives said it was “only rational that one of the six top leadership offices in Nigeria, should accommodate a woman.”

They argued that “since Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha was the only woman among the seven contenders for the seat of the Speaker, “common sense dictates that the women should be carried along by our great party.

“We appreciate the fact that our great party has zoned these seats in the wisdom of our leaders. Fortunately, Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha comes from the zone given the Deputy speakership. We are saying that we have enough men there already and the women deserve the deputy speaker slot”.

Alhaji Bello Abdulkadir, the convener of the group, who signed the statement released on Monday, said “Nigeria deserves balancing in every department so as to carry every one along in both gender and religious issues.

Who is Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha

For those who do not know her, Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha is Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities and Special Needs.

Onuoha who represents Okigwe North/ Onuimo/Isiala Mbano federal constituency of Imo State is the only returning female lawmaker from the South East geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Hon. Princess Onuoha, is a graduate of Estate Management from the University of Lagos. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Environmental Planning and Protection (MEPP) from the University of Abuja.

Before her election into the federal parliament, she had served as a Senior Special Assistant to a former Governor of Bayelsa State on International Development Cooperation amongst other previous political engagements.

She was also a board member of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).