10th NASS:  Niger APC Makes Case  for Deputy Senate Presidency

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the inauguration of the National Assembly next month, the All Progressives Congress, APC in Niger State has appealed to the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led National Working Committee, NWC of the party to micro zone the position of Deputy Senate President to the State.

The APC Chairman in Niger state, Alhaji Zakari Jikantoro who made the appeal said that Niger State has the requisite qualifications for the position going by the state’s track records at the previous and just concluded polls.

Represented by the Vice- Chairman of the party, Malam Abdulsalam Madaki, Jikantoro said, “We seek the support of the national leadership of our great party to key into our quest for national assembly deputy president of the senate. We have capable and experienced sons from our state that are worthy of such office.

“Therefore, we give our full support to the seat of Deputy Senate President to be given to Niger State.”

The Niger State APC Chairman who noted that the state has got the support of the North-Central Zone of the party, said that the position should be given to the state for voting massively for the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu.

Jikantoro however expressed optimism that the President-elect would consider the state for two appointments such as the position of deputy senate President and ministerial slots for its contribution following the party’s victory at the February 25th Presidential election.

According to him, Niger State had only been considered for the slots of Minister of state and Ambassadorial position in spite the state’s contribution by delivering the highest votes in the North-Central states since 2015.