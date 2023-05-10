10th NASS: M-Belt youth leaders caution politicians against using religion for political gain

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Coalition of Middle Belt youth leaders has cautioned politicians against using religion to gain political advantage.

The leaders warned that such actions could exacerbate already-tense religious tensions in the country.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the youth leaders argued that such tactics were divisive and could lead to violence, particularly in the Middle Belt region where religious tensions have been high in recent years.

The leader of the group, Mr. Nasiru Jagaba, spoke out against alleged attempts by Senator Kashim Shettima to use religious rhetoric to mobilize support for particular aspirants in the race for the leadership of the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

Recall that last Friday during a meeting some of the house of representatives members-elect, Shettima, in a bid to persuade them to support the zoning template of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had said, “What we are trying to avoid is a situation whereby the number one citizen, number two citizen, the number three citizen, and the number four citizen are all of the same faith.

“That will lend credence, and validate the negative narrative of the Islamisation agenda of Nigeria.”

However, Jagaba said the comments of the vice president-elect were hypocritical considering the fact that he and his principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, belong to the same faith.

“Despite the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Nigerians (Muslims and Christians alike) campaigned for the ticket and voted for it not minding the faith.

“Suddenly, because of his parochial interest on the leadership of the National Assembly, he is conscious to the fact of threats to the nation’s stability and feels bold enough to champion a war against the same faith,” Jagaba said

The Middle-Belt Youth Leaders also called on the federal lawmakers-elect to choose the next presiding officers of the National Assembly freely without undue pressure and to focus instead on addressing the needs of their constituents.

“They should elect leaders that will defend the interest of the majority of Nigerians, irrespective of their faith or ethnicity,” the group said.