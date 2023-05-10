10th NASS leadership: Yari, Kalu, G-6 rebuff third-party emissaries

Abdulazizi Yari

…Insist on meeting President-elect

…As Gbaja leads Abbas to APC NWC, present signatories

By Dapo Akinrefon

AGGRIEVED aspirants to various leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly, yesterday, turned down overtures from persons purporting to be acting on behalf of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

A source close to one of the aspirants for the position of Senate presidency disclosed that the aspirants were contacted on Saturday evening for a meeting in one of the high-brow hotels in Abuja.

Abdulaziz Yari and Orji Uzor Kalu are frontliners for the position of Senate president, while the G-6 Aspirants Forum for speakership, include Messrs Idris Wase, Aliyu Betara, Sani Jaji, Sada Soli, Ahmed Gagdi and Mariam Onuoha.

The meeting, according to the source, was scheduled for yesterday at 8 pm.

Vanguard was reliably informed that the aspirants got in touch with one another and turned down the meeting request.

The source said: “In politics, anything can happen. You cannot rule out surprises, so upon consultations among themselves, they all declined, insisting they would rather meet the president-elect one on one for meaningful engagement.”

Gbaja leads Abbas to APC NWC

Meanwhile, preparations are in top gear by the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, to present signatories of lawmakers-elect in support of Tajudeen Abbas for the position of speaker to the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC,.

The initial denials notwithstanding, Gbajabiamila last week, confirmed his preferences for the leadership positions of the 10th House of Representatives.

He said he was backing Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for the positions of speaker and deputy respectively.

A short message sent to members of the Unity Group reads: “Good morning honourable members. Please, you are respectfully invited to accompany Tajudeen Abass to a meeting with the national chairman and members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the party secretariat. Time 2.00 pm. Please members are to converge at Stratton Hotel by noon. Thanks and God bless.”

Confirming that the speaker would lead Abbas and some lawmakers to the APC national headquarters, on Tuesday, a returning lawmaker, who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said Abbas had the required numbers to scale through.

He, however, expressed worry that other aggrieved aspirants have not shown enough understanding.

The source said: “It is true we are meeting the NWC of the APC on Tuesday. Mind you, some of us are not members of their party but we believe in the choice put forward by the outgoing speaker. He would lead our team to meet with the national leadership of the APC.

“As of today, we are okay forming a majority to make Abbas speaker. We are only appealing to other APC aspirants to show understanding because if they don’t, the APC may end up losing out.”