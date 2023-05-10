10th NASS Leadership: High-wire lobby at induction for new members

Akpabio, Musa, Barau, Buhari, Adeola, Bamidele mount Pressure on new Senators- Elect

As Senators-Elect Insist On Producing Own Leaders, Reject Imposition

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, there is a high wire lobby and cajoling at the induction Programme for Senators and members-elect of the 10th National Assembly.

At Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja International Hotel( formerly Sheraton Hotels and Towers, the venue of yesterday’s opening activities for the newly elected lawmakers, those aspiring for the position of Presiding officers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives were seen in and outside the hall, cajoling and wooing members in their favour.

The Presiding offices in both chambers are the President of the Senate, the Deputy Senate President; the Speaker, House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker.

At the close of yesterday’s programme at 3pm ahead of the formal opening by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, some of the aspirants were seen moving straight to where the lawmakers had launch.

At the venue yesterday to woo Senators to elect him for the position of Deputy Senate President was the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East.

The former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio was among those who stormed the venue to woo the new Senators.

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor was accompanied by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Lagos West.

Also at the venue to lobby for the position of Senate leader was Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North.

Meanwhile, Senators-Elect have insisted on producing their own leaders, just as they said that they would reject any Imposition of persons on them by the party

The Senators- elect spoke with Journalists yesterday at the 10th National Assembly Induction programme..

Speaking, Senator Godswill Akpabio said, “We are awaiting the final position of the APC National working Committee which I believe would come out very soon. When the zoning arrangements come out, we would know the position that would be zoned to different geopolitical zone.

“It is not something that we should speculate about, but I believe that justice would be done at the end of the day in terms of balancing the political equation of the country to ensure peaceful tenure for the incoming President.”

On the fact that some aggrieved APC aspirants are forming alliances with opposition political parties, Akpabio said, he was not worried about it because it remained a normal legislative practice.

He said, “I am not worried at all. It is a normal thing. I always described politics as a game of concentric circles of conspiracy. I am not worried about anything. I believe strongly that the will of God will be done.

“My colleagues would decide my fate on the floor during the inauguration. The senators-elect would take a decision.

“The lawmakers would elect the next Senate President. I believe that there should be cooperation between the parties and the lawmakers. Once the leadership is put in place, there should be collaboration between the leadership and the Parliament to ensure a smooth administration and we are all mutually dependent on one another while at the same time, exercising our legislative duties and independence. On the whole, I believe that we can only get better as our democracy matures.”

On his part, Senator Osita Izunaso said, “The most natural thing for the APC to do is to zone the office of the Senate President to the South East. It is long overdue. If you are ever contemplating zoning to the South, it is a natural thing that it should go to the South East. The zone has been part of the process. South-East voted for the APC. If you tell me that the South East did not vote for the APC, I will tell you that you are not saying the truth. Despite the pressure on the South East regarding Peter Obi’s candidature, we were able to deliver six Senate seats and two governors.

” Labour Party has six senators while the Peoples Democratic Party has two. APC Members In the South East has done exceedingly well. South East Senators-Elect met yesterday and we are categorical that the office of the Senate President should be zoned to the South East in the spirit of justice, equity and balance. If we must achieve the oneness and unity of Nigeria, the Senate President must be zoned to the South East. That is our standpoint and personally, I am not ready to step down for anybody. I’m running for the position of the Senate President.

Also speaking, Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Samaila, NNPP, Kano South said, “On the issue of the Senate Presidency, we should follow the constitution. There is a clear and express provision in the constitution which allows members of the National Assembly to choose their presiding officers amongst themselves irrespective of party affiliation, religious or ethnic considerations.

“Each of us has the qualification to lead the chambers as presiding officers in the National Assembly. It is not a just cause that the Senate Presidency should go to the South because of religion. It is against the constitution and morally it is wrong. It is against the character of democracy. We are practising constitutional democracy and a presidential system of government which provides for the National Assembly, Executive and Judiciary. The parliament is an independent arm of government.

“The executive is detached from the parliament and judiciary. Therefore, we are canvassing a situation where we will true separation of power. Let the executive led by Mr President, exercise its power to balance its positions. Let us as the legislature, also exercise our powers. The executive can suggest but it is our to do what the constitution provides. The head of the judiciary, for instance, is from Oyo, the same geopolitical zone as the President-Elect.”

On his part, Senator-Elect Ned Nwoko, PDP, Delta North said, “The defining issue for us is to have an independent National Assembly. We must be independent of the executive. As a third arm of government, we must hit the ground running. We should not have leaders that are imposed on us by the executive. In this case, the issue of South East must be taken into account.

” The overwhelming majority of the senators-elect are of the opinion that we must be independent. That is the only way we can take the executive to account. The parliament is not meant to be pocketed by the executive. There are some of us that are already well-established before we came here. So are not pushovers. We are very independent-minded.”