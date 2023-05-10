10th NASS leadership: Don’t ignore genuine agitations for power balancing Tinubu told

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A youth group under aegis of Concerned Pan Nigerian Youth Alliance for Good Governance, has urged the President Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the genuine agitation of members of the APC for power balancing.

They warned that the motive of those who are against the zoning formula for the 10th National Assembly leadership would spell doom for his administration

The group made this known in a statement issued by Comrade Tyndale Oforbuike and Hafusat Abba National Coordinator and Secretary respectively of the group, and made available to journalists in Abuja, where they noted that now victory has come and a of south easterners now want to lobby their way to the President Elect’s Cabinet.

The group therefore, called for Power balancing and inclusion, while calling on President elect to remember the few people in the South East who were consistent with their advocacy for his emergence as President Elect, citing Amb. Jerry Ugokwe, former Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria who gave his all for Tinubu.

According to them “Amb Ugokwe has distinguished himself in Nigeria, especially while serving as an Ambassador of Nigeria at Vienna, Austria, where he helped to strengthen the unity of Nigerians living in Austria and when he came back from his foreign mission, he became an influential politician in Nigeria who stood for the truth and what he believes in no matter whose ox is gored and was also instrumental to the victories of Tinubu at the polls.

They noted that “Ugokwe an All Progressive Congress APC stalwart and a former Member of the House of Representatives severally mobilized voters and granted several interviews locally and international towards informing the electorates about the Tinubu Project and ensured that the Tinubu candidacy was reverberating in the Political landscape of Nigeria, and so that those who did not understand his ideology, were informed about the potentials of the president elect and he was able to convince them about his capacity to deliver, and more Nigerians agreed with him.

“Unfortunately we now see those who are from the South East who thing that they can participate when it is time for harvesting when they never believed in the Tinubu Project abinitio but are lobbying their way with everything humanly possible to reap from where greater men sowed. We are convinced that the President Elect knows those who genuinely worked for his emergence and would engage them to sustain the process already achieved.

“We call on Nigerians to remain calm and ensure that they continue to play their part towards to development of Nigeria, because the President Elect has assured that he will get to work from his first day in office to redeem Nigeria from the years of bad governance and bring back the years of a greater Nigeria.”

They added that national interest should supercede personal or ethnic interest, in the political calculations of the incoming Tinubu Administration. They also urged the President Elect to give priority to the recurring issues of security and economy as a state of emergency is long overdue to be declared in this sectors.