10th NASS leadership: APC has internal mechanisms in resolving tussles – Uzodimma

Insist APC is the party to beat in Imo State

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has said the All Progressive Congress, APC, has internal mechanisms for resolving advanced political positions within the party.

Uzodinma who was reacting to how the South-East was zoned out of the Senate leadership tussle of the 10th Assembly insisted that ‘nothing unusual happened’.

Fielding questions on Channels Television, ‘Politics Today’ yesterday, he said: “APC is the largest political party in Nigeria and is a rule-driven party, what we practice in Nigeria is party-driven democracy. Before you win an election, you must be sponsored by a political party and party loyalty is sacrosanct.

“In power play and politics, people must come together to sometimes disagree to agree. APC has internal mechanisms for resolving differences in advanced political positions. So nothing unusual has happened. People are free to say whatever they want to say. Once the party takes a position, I am sure all members of the party will follow.

Asked his opinion on the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu’s view on the zoning, he said: “I don’t want to blame my fellow governor but we cannot be coming out to dance in the market square. What is important is that because it’s a very large family, we will have diverse opinions and views.

“We can all come together to agree and once we agree, we move forward. At the appropriate time, the leadership will collate all their views and take a decision and whenever that decision is taken, we will all follow.

“The position of who gets what is a decision of the leadership of the party and we have processes and we will arrive at the decision. Our president now is present-elect and by May 29, power will change hands”.

On the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State, he said: “Presidential election cannot be used to measure governorship election in Nigeria. In the Presidential election, the votes are counted according to the number of votes cast in Nigeria. And the number of votes cast, APC won. And in the governorship election, the number of votes cast will be determined by the number of votes cast in Imo state. In other words, with the indicators, APC is the party to beat in Imo State. APC has done so well that other parties are coming into APC.”