10th NASS: Lawmakers set record with numbers, posters, money!

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

It has become a tempestuous fuzzy exercise that has made and held the nation unusually agog for months now.

To put it succinctly, the Nigeria’s national assembly, rightly called the bastion of democracy has also become a nucleus for periodic elections. Every 4 years, the jostle comes alive, usually after the real general elections that involve the conduct of polls across the 109 senatorial zones, 360 federal constituencies at the 176, 846 polling units (PUs) across the country.

The Tension

Yes, there had been Senate Presidents, Speakers and their deputies produced in the past through the same National Assembly election process but never has there been an election so vociferous to the extent of placing the country on palpitating tenterhooks. From the backdrops to the build- ups down to the historical antecedents, this is undoubtedly the apogee of such elections aimed at producing the presiding officers of the national assembly.

Indeed, everything is going gaga about the incoming 10th National Assembly expected to be inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

The journey has been so breathtaking and energy sapping. The intrigues are alarming. The meetings are a marathon and usually nocturnal. The suspense so perspiring and of course, good money has gone down well in tons, yet, the campaigns have just begun.

The unusual culture

of pasting posters

Never in the history of elections of the presiding officers’ elections has over 10 aspirants been on the queue for the senate presidency. Ditto, the speakership of the House.

Prior to know, the culture of pasting posters of aspirants within the premises of the national assembly was alien to Nigerians. Newspaper advertorials, radio jungles and Television commercials were also a rarity for the jostlers of the positions. Street campaigns and outdoor adverts were considered both expensive and inconsequential. To state the obvious, the elections of the presiding officers were entirely an affair of the party and the members-elect. But the game and the culture has since changed.

Anyone who drives around the capital city of Abuja will be greeted with a panoply of bill boards and posters of the aspirants in the stance that gives them away as candidates for presidential elections. They are placed at strategic places within the metropolis. Meanwhile, there is no available space within the national assembly complex that does not have the posters and banners of the aspirants. From the fence to the rails down to the lobby, the posters are ubiquitous. Such is the desperation (?).

Again, it will be a fair judgement to say that the front-line aspirants have visited all the governors of the 36 states of the federation, sometimes, the Governors-elect. What about meetings with high profile individuals, the rich and the powerful? Some influential traditional rulers? And then, the new members-elect? Press conferences? It’s been meetings after meetings. From the wetlands of the southern hemispheres to the northern sahara, it’s been endorsement galore.

The two schools of thought

on party supremacy

In the run up, two schools of thought have emerged. Those who support the status quo of party supremacy and those who insist on import of the section 50, subsection (1a) and (1b) of the constitution that both chambers shall elect the Senate President and the speaker of the House themselves.

But the global norm and convention is that the party with majority number produces the presiding officers. And in this case, ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). But the party is in quandary. It does not have its absolute majority in the House. In the Senate it’s a narrow escape. This is one weakness the opposition parties tucked in the minority caucus are cashing on to flex muscles with the ruling APC in the elections. But it is still not their call to make.

But the governing party has a “crisis” at hand. Many of the aspirants are aggrieved and they are playing deaf to the principle of party supremacy on a claim that they were not consulted before the party picked some certain candidates as their preferred choices.

Now, in the midst of all these, many Nigerians are confused. Are all this in pursuit of good governance, self aggrandizement or gratification? Would Nigerians ultimately benefit or is it just a way of boosting someone’s political pedigree?

The Reactions

In the light of this development, Saturday Vanguard sought the views of some Nigerians among whom were the lawmakers on the subject matter. Here under are their submissions.

It’s for politics, power, control and personal gain – Hon. Sergius Ogun, two term outgoing member of House of Representatives for Esan federal constituency of Edo State

“Politics comes before governance. If you don’t settle the politics the atmosphere for governance will be unnecessarily charged to the extent that the nation can become ungovernable. The politics is definitely not with the ordinary citizens in mind, it’s for politics, power, control and personal gain. We ought to profile the individuals based on their pedigree, track record of performance and integrity. Unfortunately, all these have been relegated to the background. I can assure you that Nigerians are watching and they will speak again when the time comes.”

I find it difficult to believe that greed is the reason – Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, former member of House of Representatives for Etche Federal constituency of Rivers State

“Don’t forget that we are talking about the 10th legislature here. I belonged to the 7th and I am honestly reminded by this singular fact that our country’s National Assembly has come of age; reminded of the fact that as an institution, the legislature has become more permanently entrenched in our psyche; reminded of the fact that the nation’s democratic culture is gradually deepening; and reminded of the fact that those interests which have usually thrown up, or shaped leadership on the floor of the two Chambers have become even more divergent. In all, it is the beauty of democracy. Of course, this is the season when lawmakers at the Senate and in the House of Reps elect their own leaders. So, the heat, the jostling for office, the quick tempo campaigns that we are seeing are all part of the game.

“The hunt for the office of Speaker and the President of the Senate have always been hot and keenly contested. What we see now is not different except perhaps, in the number of persons who are aspiring to lead in both chambers.

“I find it difficult to come to the conclusion that greed and selfish interests are part of the reasons there are several contestants in the race. These people by their actions seem to be saying they have something to contribute to nation building through the legislature.”

The huge number of aspirants is reflection of poor administrative acumen of nation’s political parties-Hon. Victor Ogene, two terms member-elect of House of Representatives for Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra State

“The seemingly huge interest in leadership positions in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, is to my mind, an expression of a feeling of self-entitlement by leading political actors. Although often dressed in borrowed roles of zonal agitation, for inclusion in the top echelon of power calculus, many aspirations for the offices of Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, are at best practical positioning by individual aspirants for both recognition and patronage from the system.

“Furthermore, the huge number of aspirants are a reflection of the poor administrative acumen of the nation’s political parties, which do not have set rules, and standards, for ascension to such positions.

“In fact, in more structured legislatures, and climes, leaders of both parties, across both sides of the aisle – majority and minority platforms – know well ahead of the inauguration of any new Assembly who their leaders would be.

“However, like Alexander Pope, the English poet posited in the 16th century, “for forms of Government let fools contest; whatever is best administered is best.”

“Flowing from the immutable words of this English poet, for many Nigerians, it is only a leadership that genuinely seeks to better their lives that matters, and not the number of Senators or House of Representatives members that jostle for these plum positions.”

Bottom line

While it cannot be said at this time that the aspirants are jostling for the positions for their own selfish political gains, it is however left to be seen whether the winners would go the way of old order or work to better the lots of the citizenry as June 13 beckons.

We’re securing winners’ claims with technology – Mega Millions Naija

MORE technology and meticulous

record keeping have been deployed by Mega Millions Naija Lotteries to secure winning tickets if their owners lose them.

“These measures are extras to existing security features of our platform,” Okwy Okeke, Managing Director of Mega Millions Naija Lotteries said in a statement.

According to a statement from the company, if players in Nigeria lose their physical ticket, they can rely on the platform’s secure record-keeping system, which retains a digital copy of all tickets purchased. “These features eliminate the possibility of losing out on winnings due to misplaced or stolen tickets, as players can readily access their records and pursue their claims accordingly. This is complemented by electronic transmission of each ticket’s numbers to the email account and/or phone number of each player,” Mr. Okeke said.

By utilising digital features such as email and text message notifications, Mega Millions Naija ensures that players in Nigeria receive updates on their tickets.

An incident where a 23-year-old liquour store clerk, Carly Nunes, was indicted on charges related to an alleged scheme to steal a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket in Lakeville, Massachusetts has made the measures necessary.

At Savas Liquours, where Nunes served as a checkout counter clerk, customer dropped his purchased lottery tickets, including the winning Mega Millions ticket, while leaving the store with his bag of chips. Nunes, with a co-worker, tried to cash the ticket.

To avoid such incidents in Nigeria, Mega Millions Naija Lotteries, the biggest lottery company in Nigeria, has set up a platform where all players can secure their tickets via digital means. It is crucial to emphasise the significance of reliable and secure lottery platforms like Mega Millions Niaja in preventing such incidents, the statement stressed.

With the Mega Millions Naija lottery, enthusiasts in Nigeria can revel in the thrill of gameplay, liberated from the worries that once plagued the world of tickets and winnings. This remarkable platform has shattered the boundaries of conventional lottery gaming, redefining what it means to have a secure and seamless gaming experience.

Mega Millions Naija, a trusted platform for lottery enthusiasts in Nigeria, prioritises player convenience and protection and also gives Nigerians the opportunity to access over 20 international lotteries across the world, such as the US Powerball, Eurojackpot, US MegaMIllions, EuroMillions, SuperEnalotto, and UK Lotto among many others. Nigerians can now play this lottery with Naira via their digital devices from the comfort of their homes.