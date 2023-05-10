10th NASS: Kaduna group says ‘Tajudeen best for House Speaker’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A coalition of political activists, religious groups and civil society organisations in Kaduna state has thrown its weight behind Dr Abbas Tajudeen, the House member representing Zaria federal constituency, to become the speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

While addressing a world press conference in Kaduna, the Kaduna Patriotic Alliance said that Dr Tajudeen’s political trajectory shows that ‘’he is the best choice for the exalted office.’’

Giving reason for their choice, the convener of the Alliance, Retired Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar argued that Dr Tajudeen’s experience transcends both private and public sectors.

‘’More so he has the right temperament and disposition as well as the educational qualification and experience to lead the lower legislative chamber,’’ he further said.

Alhaji Bashir who is a former gubernatorial aspirant, said that Dr Tajudeen has sponsored over 90 bills out of which 21 have been assented to by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR).

‘’This achievement has placed him among the best and highest bill sponsoring and with positive results among members of the lower chamber in the history of Nigeria,’’ he added.

The convener of Kaduna Patriotic Alliance also endorsed Rt. Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, a member representing Bende Federal Constituency, as Dr Tajudeen’s deputy.

While congratulating members-elect on their victory, Alhaji Bashir also called on them to support the aspirations of both Dr Tajudeen and Hon Okezie for the speakership and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

‘’Your re-election and election is an affirmation of your people’s confidence in your character and ability, it is also their belief that you are there to make Nigeria a great country,’’ he noted.

According to him, the election of the two principal officers will complement their quest in maintaining justice, equity and meaningful legislation.

Kaduna Patriotic Alliance also lent its support to Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau I. Jibrin for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President as well.

‘’There respective performances in their previous offices and contributions to democracy in the country is equally overwhelming. It is very clear that they still have a lot to offer,’’ Alhaji Bashir added.

The former gubernatorial aspirant noted that Kaduna Patriotic Alliance is a coalition of groups ‘’cutting across the three senatorial districts, party lines, religious affiliation, tribe, and creed.’’