10th NASS: I’m still in race for deputy senate president – Senator Musa

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The senator representing Niger East senatorial zone in the Senate, Senator Sani Musa has said he’s still in the race for deputy senate president of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

He also refuted a report that he was working with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on 10th National Assembly senate president project.

Musa’s reaction followed a report that he had joined Lawan’s camp for the race.

The senator said he had opted for the senate presidency of the incoming senate ab initio but because of the secularity of the country, he had to jettison his first ambition for the deputy senate president.

“I am vying for the office of deputy senate president. This is not a new thing. It’s known everywhere.

“I came out for Senate Presidency but because of the secularity of this country, I have to jettison my ambition for senate president and declare for deputy senate president. My zone has taken a position and I am with them. I am still in the race deputy senate president and by the Grace of God, I will win.

“The party came out with a zoning structure which didn’t reflect North Central Zone. But we in the north central have appealed to the party. And there are some quite positive developments, only for me to arrive from Lagos and people started forwarding to me this news item.

“And when I read this item, it’s all lies. The Senate President is not contesting for an election. And even if he is contesting for an election, that I don’t know. And that will not stop me from doing my own aspiration but why do you connect me to it without verifying facts?”