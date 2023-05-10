10th NASS: ‘If not by right, some have no reason to aspire to be Speaker’ — Jaji

Says ” I’m best for House Speaker “

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A strong contender for the position of Speaker in the 10th Federal House of Representatives,Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has said for some people if not by right they don’t have any reason to say they want to become the Speaker of the House.

According to him,” but by right they can say they want to be but otherwise they lacked the necessary qualification to be the presiding officer. “

“I have the exposure to pilot the affairs of the House of Representatives. Being a presiding officer goes beyond just lawmaking, there are so many things involved. At times when crisis erupts between the executives the only people that can get it right and fix it is the National Assembly because they are representing 360 constituencies,” he said.

Hon.Jaji who represents Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji federal constituency, in an interview with journalists, reiterated that his executive and legislative experience and his exposure in the National Assembly among other qualities, stood him out among those aspiring for Speakership in the 10th Assembly.

He was a former cabinet member in Zamfara state and as a lawmaker in the lower House,he was Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security and intelligence in the 9th Assembly.

According to him, to be Soeaker of the House of Representatives requires leadership qualities, ability to take responsibility, ability to intervene between the executives and concerns for Nigerians to always want the best for the people.

“I have all these in abundance and even more,” he declared.

Jaji said he would officially declare his intention to contest the post of Speaker of the 10th Assembly in Abuja on Thursday.

He said at the event, he will unveil his plans for robust legislation in the National Assembly and addressing security challenges in the Northwest and across the country.

“If somebody that does not have that experience, that exposure, that concerns for the people emerges he will not be able to handle such crisis. I have chaired policy committee at the House of Representatives, I have been opportune to be chairman of House Committee on National Security and intelligence where we try to do our best, which prepares me for this job. Just last month in the office of the National Security Adviser we commissioned one of the gigantic projects on counter terrorism center, which is the best in Africa. We did the bill under my leadership, It was our initiative.”

“I was able to chair some critical investigations which if not for the wisdom we applied in addressing them the integrity of not only the National Assembly but the image of the country will be at stake. My intention was to ensure robust legislation that would give dividends of democracy as the National Assembly is the symbol of democracy. “

“We have started something in the area of security so we are going to augment the constitution to do it. We have lots of challenges in the Northwest which must be handled fairly, that is why we are going back to contribute to the country to address the challenges.”

“Insurgency is one challenge that this government inherited. We handled it looking at the international best practice and the peculiarity of the country. We did it and achieved significantly and we believe it’s the only time that we ensure that the image of the National Assembly is better than the way it is today.”

“This 10th National Assembly, almost 400 people are in it, to manage it is not easy because of the expectations ,you have to manage the expectations. We manage issues with probity. I stand out among those that aspired to be the best. The vast experience I have, having been in the executive and now legislation, I know how to manage the two, to know lawmaking and have the knowledge of how the executive used to work. Fairness and justice will make the National Assembly rancour-free. During the declaration of my interest on Thursday, Nigerians will see that a leader has come to give the National Assembly good leadership and sense of belonging.”

On the allegation that some APC starlwarts did anti party activities in favour of the PDP that won the governorship election in Zamfara State, he dismissed the allegation and ascribed the political development to the will of Almighty Allah.