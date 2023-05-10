National Assembly

10th NASS: I won’t step down to anyone, Deputy Speaker,Wase Insists

—Says zoning is unconstitutional

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Ahmed Wase, Friday, insisted that he won’t step down from vying for the House of Representatives speakership for the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has zoned the position to the North West geopolitical zone and deputy to Southeast.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Wase said that zoning was unknown to the constitution.

He also contended that the zoning done by the APC, lacked federal character as enshrined in the Constitution.

He argued that the National Working Committee (NWC) letter, which outlined the zoning as advisory, also allows for continued discussions on the matter.

“I am in the race, and by the grace of God, I am going to conclude the race. I have not withdrawn or stepped down for anybody,” Wase said.

According to him, the advisory nature of the letter contradicts the Nigerian 1999 Constitution, Section 14(4) as amended.

He stated that Section 14(4) of the Nigerian Constitution states that the composition of the Government of the Federation, including its agencies, should reflect the federal character of Nigeria.

He emphasized that this provision aims at promoting national unity, avoid the dominance of individuals from specific states or ethnic groups, and ensure the loyalty and harmony of the nation.

Highlighting the importance of diversity in leadership, Wase stressed that Nigeria has six geopolitical zones and that the government currently comprises six presiding officers.

He argued that neglecting the deputy speaker position for his zone would not only be contrary to the constitutional principle of Federal Character but would also disregard the significant support and votes his region has contributed to the government.

“I am not just speaking for myself,” Wase asserts, underlining the shared sentiments among his fellow candidates.

“You can’t bring a deputy senate president, but you can give us the deputy speaker role.

“You cannot neglect us, even though we have given one of the best outcomes in terms of voting and support to the government,” he said.

The speaker also thanked President Buhari for approving the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Wase, Plateau State, and other numerous projects executed in the state and other parts of the country.