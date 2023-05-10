10th NASS: I will work with Abass, Kalu if elected – Tinubu

as Obasanjo receives APC anointed candidates

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to work with the consensus candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives in the incoming 10th national assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Tinubu spoke when he received the duo alongside other members-elect of the national assembly in Lagos.

This is according to a statement released by Tajudeen Ben Kalu movement for national stability, fairness and inclusive parliament last night.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on Monday zoned the positions of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly to the South-south, Deputy Senate President NorthWest, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, North-West and Deputy Speaker South East.

The ruling party also agreed on a consensus that the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been anointed as the next Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Jubrin Barau, while Hon. Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State and Hon. Benjamin Kalu from Abia State were anointed as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House respectively.

At the meeting, the president elect promised to work harmoniously with the duo if elected, to ensure he achieves the objective of his “Renewed Hope agenda”.

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo met with Speaker, Deputy Speaker designate Abass and Kalu.

Obasanjo described the both leaders as promising with noteworthy track record to man the affairs of the House.

The Deputy Speaker designate, Kalu who took to his official Twitter handle to announce the meetings with both leaders said “Today, I joined other candidates nominated by our party APC for the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives in a meeting with the President elect.

“A moment of respect and shared vision as the former president and commander in chief of the armed forces, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo warmly received the nominated candidates for the leadership of 10th House of Representatives.”