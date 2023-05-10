10th NASS: How we’ll deliver Abbas, Kalu as speaker, deputy — Joint Task Group

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Joint Task Group of incoming 10th National Assembly has said delivering Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as speaker and deputy speaker respectively would be a smooth sail for them on June 13 inauguration day.

The group is a conglomerate of eight successful political parties, including All Progressives Congres, APC; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Labour Party, LP; New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP; All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Social Democratic Party, SDP; African Democratic Congress, ADC; and Young Progressives Party, YPP, that won National Assembly seats in the February 25 general elections.

The group which has since backed the nomination of Abbas and Kalu by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as preferred candidates, also seeks to promote the independence of the legislature; inter-dependence of the legislature and executive, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the group on Arise TV programme, titled “This Week”, monitored in Abuja, the secretary, a returning member-elect from Kano State, Ali Madaki, said the members had resolved to give a block vote, adding that the G7, a group of other aspirants, posed no threat to them.

He said: “If you look at it, the Joint Task itself is a kind of gang up. I’m from NNPP, the co-chair (Chinda) is a PDP member, the chairman is of the APC. A few days back, a greater chunk of the opposition came together and endorsed Abass.

”I can bet you, the 10th assembly intends to work as a group and on that day, we will work as a group and speak as one.

“By the time we finish this interview, they could become G2 or G1, these are all people I know who are my friends and who are qualified to be speaker but, we have one speaker at a time. And the best among all is Tajudeen Abbas.”

Madaki also said that the stepping down of the trio of the outgoing leader of the 9th Assembly, including Ado Doguwa, Abdulraheem Olawuyi and and Makki Yalleman, was a needed boost to their campaign.

The incoming lawmaker added that the country needed the best hand in the national parliament to effectively drive the machinery of governance.

He also intoned that they had the blessings of NNPP leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to support Abbas.

“On three contestants stepping down for Tajudeen Abbas, that should not come as a surprise to Nigerians. That’s part of politics and politicking, I believe that’s good for our democracy. “