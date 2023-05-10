10th NASS: Group pleads Tinubu’s support for Izunaso

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A socio-political group, Movement For Good Governance in Nigeria MFGGN, has pleaded with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to support the aspiration of the senator-elect for Imo West, Osita Izunaso, to lead the 10th National Assembly as its chairman.

Describing Izunaso as the best and proper fit for the office, the group advised to beware of people trying to “rock the boat, as the All Progressives Congress APC is already embroiled in the aftermath of zoning the Senate leadership to the South-South”.

“We have very great respect for the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are not talking about party affiliations here. We are concerned about how to have a new Nigeria where the Senate and National Assembly leadership will assist the incoming president to give optimum performance to the nation”, said MFGGN spokesman, Chief Emmanuel Asuquo.

He said the group had gone through the credentials of all the senators-elect eyeing the presidency and concluded that Izunaso ranked the best, adding that people who had done things in the past in the corridors of power ought to give way to new blood.

“To be very honest with you, our position is not based on partisanship; we cut across all the political parties that fielded people for the Senate. We just want to express our respect for the incoming president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His success as president is of utmost importance to us.

“We know his antecedents in Lagos, and he has not interfered with governance since he left as governor. He needs the goodwill of the ordinary masses that elected him into office; he should bring new people on board.

“Izunaso is not the only one good for this job; we have senators-elect from all parts of the country and all political parties; but if we are talking about moving Nigeria forward at this time, he is the best we thought of. We should try to depart from the part of recycling people for positions.

“Even, the president-elect himself, who has been on the stage since pre-1999 and fought the military, did not fight for any position after he served as Lagos State governor. That gives Nigerians the hope that he is coming to use his reservoir to serve us.

“This man, Izunaso, has been everywhere around the executive and the National Assembly, both chambers for that matter. He hasn’t haggled for any position for the sake of it. He is brilliant, capable, experienced, level-headed, intelligent and a person that understands our socio-religious intricacies. He has no baggage of controversy and he is not a person that will be at loggerheads with those in power in other arms. We have to be well guided this time around,” Chief Asuquo said.

The group noted that in terms of ranking, Senator Izunaso was the most senior ranking senator from the Southern part of Nigeria, “for he had before now served as a member of the House of Representatives and a senator, respectively, for cumulative eight years in this Fourth Republic.”