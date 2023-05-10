10th NASS: G7, Greater Minority meet, agree to unveil consensus candidates

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Group of 7 famously called G7 and the Greater Minority Group of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives have agreed to produce consensus candidates for speaker and deputy in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The two groups made the resolution on Saturday after a meeting in Abuja.

Greater Minority is made up of 182 members-elect across minority parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party (LP); New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Africa Democratic Congress (ADC); Young People’s Party (YPP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Similarly, the G7 is a team of aspirants for the position of Speaker who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), protesting the endorsement of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as preferred candidates for speaker and the deputy speaker respectively.

They included the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase; Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara; Hon. Sada Soli; Hon. Mariam Onuoha and Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji.

Speaking after the meeting, one of the aspirants, Gagdi said the members-elect settled for candidates that will be acceptable to the majority of them.

A statement from his campaign office however stated the candidates will be unveiled publically at a later date.

“The G7 met with Greater Minority and agreed on consensus candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker but we will not mention the names yet. We reached an agreement based on the best choice of people that will be acceptable to the majority of all parties involved.

“We have formed this alliance to resist all attempts by external forces to impose leadership on the 10th House of Representatives. Be rest assured that the next leader of the House will emerge from us,” he said.

Also speaking, Hon. soli commended the caucus, assuring them of their unalloyed support with a promise to present a consensus candidate to the Greater Majority.

Responding on behalf of the greater majority, the convener, Hon. Fred Agbedi, commended the G7 for seeing the Greater Majority as partners in progress for the progressive growth of the 10th House of Representatives.

He hailed the lawmakers for maintaining the sacredness of the hollowed chamber, assuring the G7 that the caucus had not endorsed any candidate yet.

He promised that the greater minority would work with all members-elect of the minority to ensure that the 10th House had a speaker for all

Meanwhile, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has since backed out of the group to support the candidacies of Abbas and Kalu.