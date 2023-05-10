10th NASS: G-7 not against Tinubu, says Arewa group

Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A Northern group, Tinubu/Shettima for Greater Nigeria, TSGN, have said that some members of the House of Representatives known as the G-7, were not against the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement by National President of the Association, Comrade Negedu Miringi and National Secretary, Comrade Suleiman Ahmed, described the G-7 as ‘real Tinubu men’.

This was as the group called on Tinubu to be weary of some unscrupulous elements in the House of Representatives.

“G-7 wants Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed. They are the ones that really worked for his emergence as the Presidential candidate of APC and his subsequent victory at the general elections.

“Most of these aspirants delivered their constituencies to Tinubu at the poll against all odds. Some even worked against their brothers who contested in other political parties to ensure that Tinubu and APC win their constituencies and senatorial zones.

“We call on Tinubu and the APC to be aware of some unscrupulous elements in the House of Representatives and those they are pushing for positions in the 10th NASS” the group stated.