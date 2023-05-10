10th NASS: Doguwa, Yalleman’s withdrawal boost Kalu’s chances – Campaign Office

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Campaign office of Tajudeen Ben Kalu (TBK) has said that the odds were now in favor of Benjamin Kalu as some contenders have stepped down to back the duo of Kalu and Tajudeen Abbas for speaker, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

It will be recalled that Kalu who was in pursuit of the House speakership left the contest in respect of the zoning arrangement by ruling All Progressive Congress (AP) which had him nominated as the Deputy Speakership consensus candidate.

In a statement on Thursday, the campaign office stated one of the aspirants for speakership and majority leader of the House, Alhassan Doguwa who had vowed to sustain his campaign despite the zoning arrangements announced his withdrawal from the race in support of Abbas and Kalu at a meeting with some opposition members at the instance of Joint Task-10th Assembly, group of members-elect from across the 8 political parties.

Doguwa was accompanied by two other aggrieved aspirants, Abdulraheem Tunji Olawuyi, from Kwara and Hon. Makki Abubakar Yalleman from Jigawa respectively.

The lawmakers also passed a vote of confidence on APC’s choice of Tajudeen and Kalu for Speaker, Deputy Speaker respectively.According to TBK, Doguwa said they have collapsed their campaign for Abbas.

He said: “I am here to put on the record that not just from today, that right from day one that the NWC, the National Working Committee of my party put it on the table that they have come up with their zoning arrangement, and after zoning with all sense of morality micro-zoned it to the North West, and micro-micro-zoned it to my brother Tajudeen Abbas, representing Zaria Federal Constituency of North West Nigeria.

“As from that day, I therefore called my bid to contest for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives off.

“I had to do that because I’m a man of the establishment. I had to do that because I’m also a beneficiary of the same kind of arrangement. I have benefited from party arrangements, I have personally benefited from this zoning arrangement. That was what gave me the position of the Chief Whip of the 8th House of Representatives even when there were issues, still the zoning helped me.

“Today I’m the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives courtesy of the National Working Committee of my party. My great brothers and sisters, courtesy demands that it’s only fair that I also stand by the position of the National Working Committee of my party. It’s not like the table is turning against me, no. It’s just that time has come for me to also pay back. And I think paying back in this circumstances is a great responsibility that I must oblige.

“I rise before you this evening my colleagues and Rt. Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, and flanking me are Rt. Hon. Abdulraheem Tunji and Rt. Hon. Makki Abubakar Yalleman. We are here individually and collectively stepping into the shoes of this great campaign. We all wanted to be Speakers not because we knew there could be so many Speakers at every given point in time, there can be only one Speaker and we have individually and collectively decided to come and surrender our bids to be Speaker to our great party, and we also defer on record to our great gentleman that was picked by the party to run for the Speakership officially on behalf of our great party, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

“We are also of the opinion that the selection process of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu was not in any way bias. We are also quite aware that the person of Tajudeen Abbas and his running mate, Kalu are qualified to hold their respective offices”.