10th NASS: Diaspora group appeals to Senators-elect to support Akpabio

Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A Diaspora group, under the aegis of ‘Concerned Ekid People’ has appealed to the incoming Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support the aspiration of Senator-elect, Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next senate president.

The Ekid group comprises of indigenes of Eket and Esit Eket local government areas of Akwa Ibom State living in the United States of America, United Kingdom and the Middle East.

They made the appeal in a statement signed by the international coordinator for Ekid people in Diaspora, Manfred Ekpe, (Esq), Professor Sonny Abia, the coordinator Ekid people in the USA, Engr. Udofia Sam the coordinator for Europe, and Mr. David Abiatu, Coordinator for Ekid people in Middle East, and few others.

In the statement which was made available to Sunday Vanguard weekend in Uyo, the Diaspora group described the Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom NorthWest senatorial district as a detribalised leader, thinker and most suitable candidate for the position.

The statement read: “We join men of goodwill in Nigeria and appeal to the Senators -elect, to choose Senator Godswill Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate. And we are sure that by so doing, Nigeria will rise and run with all cylinders firing at optimum performance.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio having proven his mettle as Governor of Akwa Ibom State (2007- 2015) and having lifted our dear state in human capacity development and in infrastructural development as never before experienced in state history, a detribalised leader, thinker, a dreamer, builder and creator per excellence, we are quite sure that Nigeria needs his wealth of experience and social engineering skills at such a time like this to defibrillate Nigeria back to life.

“We, therefore, endorse Senator Akpabio as the man most suitable to preside over the legislative business of the nation for the making of good laws that will help rejuvenate the nation”

The group, ,however, advised Senator Godswill Akpabio to bring to fore the social, economic, health and environmental hazards associated with the continued criminalisation of community refining in the Niger Delta, as well as get the federal government to integrate artisanal refiners into the oil and gas sector

when he assumes the position of senate president.

” Regulate and bring this otherwise illegal activity within the ambit of legal regulation by identifying the illegal refiners, train them officially on oil refining and refinery technology, develop the illegal refineries into modular or mini refineries.

“By doing so, the federal government will make use of Nigerian indigenous technology, and human resources to drive the economy of the nation rather than destroy their businesses and means of livelihood, thereby driving them into the underworld of robbery, kidnapping and other vices, which is inimical to national security, safety, tourism and all aspects of the micro and macro economy of our country”, the group further advised.