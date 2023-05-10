10th NASS: CSO urges lawmakers-elect to reject APC’s micro-zoning

…Say, after 24yrs, it’s time for NASS’ independence

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a leading civil society organization, the Parliamentary Advocacy Network PAN Nigeria, has called on lawmakers-elect to reject plans by the Executive to select their next presiding officers.

According to the group, 24 years after its existence, it was time the legislature detaches itself from the apron strings of the Executive and other external influences.

Addressing journalists Thursday in Abuja after a two-month engagement with political stakeholders, leaders of PAN Nigeria warned against what they referred to as the mistake of 2019, when the positions of presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly were micro-zoned, noting that it will birth another rubber stamp Assembly.

National Coordinator of PAN Nigeria, Prince Anderson Osiebe, said certain criteria should be considered by lawmakers-elect in picking the next leaders of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

He said; “We condemn in its entirety the interference and many glaring attempts of members of the Executive at both the National and State levels to choose Presiding Officers for members of the Legislature in these aforementioned jurisdictions.

“We note that the Legislature is a different and an independent arm of government recognized as such by our Constitution and call on members to resist by every legitimate means, including legal actions, all attempts by the Executive or its proxies at the Federal and States levels to inelegantly interfere in their affairs or make an attempt to bend or break the rules of such a legislative House or Houses in order to accord undue advantage to anyone among their members in the bid to choose a leader or leaders being favoured by the members of the Executive or their proxies.

“We affirm that after 24 years of practising our kind of Constitutional democracy, the legislature has come a long way and, therefore, retains at all levels its independence and financial autonomy accorded it by our statute books and, therefore, urge lawmakers-elect never to be intimidated or muscled by any threat emanating from any Executive quarter or from their proxies.

“We again condemn the inherent loopholes in the so-called zoning arrangements of Presiding Officers’ positions in our National Assembly allegedly done by the ruling APC and the President-Elect, which have thrown the entire lawmakers-Elect, their political parties and the nation at large into an avoidable collision course.

“We, therefore, urge lawmakers-elect to take the destiny of the National Assembly as freely entrusted to them by Nigerians in their own hands, jettison the vexed issue of the ill-advised zoning arrangements in favour of a wholly open contest that will favour popularity, leadership zeal, competence as well as true nationalistic characters and fervour of all candidates for various positions.

“We call on all lawmakers-elect across the country to permanently remain resolute and committed to the complete independence of the Legislature and to continue to do everything to uphold same during the pendency of the 10th National Assembly and the various Assemblies in the States and remind them that they can at all times count on the support of the people and the protection of the law.”