10th NASS: Consider national unity, competency when electing principal officers – CUPP

National Assembly

By Dickson Omobola

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, yesterday, urged members-elect of the 10th National Assembly to put national unity, competency and equity into consideration when electing principal officers.

The group also said it would monitor the process that would produce those elected into these offices to ensure that it is not compromised.

In a statement signed by CUPP’s National Co-Spokesperson, Mr Mark Adebayo, in Abuja, the group added that Nigeria’s ethnic and religious diversities must not be ignored.

The statement reads: “All hands must be on deck to ensure that justice prevails in choosing the next set of NASS principal officers, particularly the Senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives. The ethnoreligious configurations of Nigeria must be taken into deliberate consideration in deciding who emerges as the next Senate president and speaker of the House.

“Every region and religion and all-round leadership capacity must be put in the forefront of consideration for choosing those to occupy those sensitive positions in order to give a sense of belonging to everyone in the Nigerian project. To ignore these crucial factors is to set up the country for intractable distrust and crises.

“We call on all stakeholders in this assignment to ensure that justice is not only done but clearly seen to be done in the final analysis. Never allow pecuniary factors to determine the choices to be made but, primarily and fundamentally, national unity, equity and leadership capacity should be the central considerations for choosing the next Senate and House leadership.

“CUPP will continue to watch closely the processes that would lead to the emergence of these important officers and will not support any underhand dealings that may compromise the peace and unity of the country. The next set of National Assembly leaders must be men or women of integrity, competency, undoubted patriotism and creative leadership credentials.”