10th NASS battle: Igbo group backs Kalu for Deputy Speaker position

Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State)

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The South East Youths for Democracy, SEYD, has backed the member representing Bende House of Representatives member-elect, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for the position of Deputy Speaker, for the 10th National Assembly.

The group led by the Coordinator, Comrade Fabulous Wisdom stated this to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

According to them, “Our group, the SEYD, having assessed all three qualified members elect from the South-East, without a doubt, Hon Kalu is more qualified than the others. We also note the wide acceptability of our son and brother, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu amongst party leaders and stakeholders, Governors, opinion leaders erss, and even ethnic groups outside of the South-East.

“The South East Youths for Democracy is a political pressure group in the region pushing for greater national visibility for our region in the face of the perceived marginalization and exclusion of our region, from the political leadership of the country.

“Our group, the SEYD, leaning on patriotic zeal to protect our region from the negative image of divisiveness in purpose and absence of a united front, deem it necessary to make interventions for the sake of posterity. That it will amount to a political harakiri for the South-East zone to be excluded from the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.”

“That the South-East having a plethora of qualified sons and daughters at the House of Representatives especially those of the APC extraction, which is the ruling party at the centre, is only natural that one person be projected to occupy the seat of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives which is the post zoned by the National Working Committee of the ruling party.

“The capacity of Hon Kalu shows in the number of bills which he has to his credit, the highest in the entire South-East with 43 to his name and 3 assented to by Mr President. On motions on national issues of importance, he ranks the highest with 22 to his name. On representation, Hon Kalu has attracted the comparative highest percentage of the value of infrastructure attracted to the South East which runs to billions of Naira,” They said.