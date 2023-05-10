10th NASS: Arewa Vanguard Initiative backs Senator Sani Musa for Senate Presidency

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a group under the aegis of Arewa Vanguard initiative has thrown its weight behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for Senate Presidency.

Addressing Journalists yesterday, the Convener of the group, Honourable Salma Musa said that Senator Musa as the most credible candidate, has a brilliant understanding of our country’s legislative sector and when elected as the head of the legislative arm and Senate President of the 10th Assembly, he would have firm grasp of the country’s law and commitment for a better and prosperous country.

Salma Musa, a former House of Assembly aspirant for Igabi West Constituency of kaduna State who doubles as the National Publicity Secretary, Arewa Women for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu explained that the endorsement of Senator Musa was based on his capacity, capability, and competence.

Flanked by the group’s Secretary, Yahaya Nura Jos at the briefing, the Convener of Arewa Vanguard initiative said that the choice of Sani Musa for the position of a Presiding officer in the Senate became very imperative against the backdrop that he is a loyal party member and true believer in the actualization of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu Renewned Hope agenda.

According to the group, Senators- elect while electing persons for the Presiding Offices, should should choose competence over interest, capacity over alliance, credibility over domination.

The Statement read, “As we all are aware, the race for the leadership of 10th Senate is on. Alliances are made, deals are currently being sealed, and sides are taken by various interest groups.

“It is equally true that Nigeria has just come out of historically divisive election which has polarized the country along critical divides. However, with fervent prayers, undiluted faith and the uncommon and mythical phenomenon that Nigeria is known for, we came out of it unscathed. However some wounds still need healing.

“Consequent upon that, the road leading to the healing process and rebuilding the mutual trust among various aggrieved divides majorly depend on the National Assembly and its leadership; leadership with the in-depth wisdom of humanity overwhelmed by crisis, leadership with exceptional fortitude and to reach out to all and embrace people irrespective of prejudicial inclinations.

“Our great party, the All Progressive Congress, APC constituted the major of the 10th National Assembly members which avail us the opportunity to lead the 10th National Assembly.

“In this vein therefore, a combination of competent and promising executive arm with foresight and credible legislative leadership, Nigeria will experience productive leadership. Sequel to this, we can get it right by selecting the right candidate with a firm grasp of our country’s laws to fill our Senate President slot.

“With spirit of patriotism and desire for a better Nigeria, we will start by saying a big thank you to people of Niger East Senatorial District for voting Senator Muhammad Sani Musa and the good people of Nigeria for voting APC senators as majority in the 10th Assembly.

“Nigeria is a growing democracy, that have enjoyed 24 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, to sustain our democracy and and respect for fundamental human rights, we need strong institutions and for our institutions to be strong they need to be headed by courageous leaders who are born to serve humanity selflessly.

“Serving humanity is the passion and calling of Senator Sani Musa, he is a leader per excellence and a legislator with distinction and class. Born in Minna, Senator Muhammad Sani Musa attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria where he obtained a Bsc in bussiness administration with specialisation in Banking and finance.

“His desire to be very knowledgeable kept him going as he went on to acquire more academic qualifications, he attended auxiliary training on Conflict Analysis at the United States Institute of Peace in 2007, he also went through Leadership training from numerous reputable institutions such as Havard business school in 2012, and the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania USA in 2008.

“He continued his educational journey at the University of Liverpool in 2012 where he obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in the field of International Management. Senator Musa was elected into office as the Senator for Niger East in 2019 and re-elected for a second term in 2023.

“Despite being a newcomer, during his first term at the 9th Assembly, Sen. Musa proved himself and transpired to be arguably one of the most active legislators in the Upper chamber. He represented the good people of Niger East in an outstanding style, thereby, sending a clear message that he is a force to be reckoned with, especially when representation and human capital are at the stake.

“Senator Musa sponsored many bills in his first term in office, setting a record in the Upper chamber, no newbie ever recorded such a feat. Throughout his first term, he cumulatively sponsored over forty (40) bills, some of which scaled the first reading and public hearing to set yet another record.

“Some of the Bills sponsored by Senator Sani Musa comprise; Nigerian Civil Defence Academy Pandogari, Constitutional Court of Nigeria, Loan Recovery (Regulation), National University of Medical & Health Sciences Suleja, National Railway Corporation Act (Repeat & re-enacted), Institute of Information Communication Technology Suleja, Bill for an act to Amend the Orthopedic Hospital Management Board and related to establish Orthopedic Hospital Kuta, Rape and Insurgency Victims’ Stigmatization (Prohibition), Critical Infrastructure Protection, Federal Medical Centre, Kuta, North-Central Development Commission, National Land Drainage Flood Control and other related matters, Federal Tertiary Teaching Hospitals Development Tax Fund and his Popular bill; Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill.

“May the administration of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu succeed. May the 10th National Assembly succeed. May Senator Muhammad Sani Musa succeed. “