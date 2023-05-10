10TH NASS: APC zones Senate Presidency to S’South as N’West gets Speaker slot

…Adopts Tinubu’s zoning template

By Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi & Levinus Nwabughiogu

AFTER weeks of speculation, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, zoned the Senate Presidency of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly to the South-South and the Speakership of the House of Representatives to the North-West.

The party also zoned the Deputy Senate Presidency to the North-West; and Deputy Speakership to the South-East.

Specifically, the party adopted the zoning template and candidates of its president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and settled for Senators Godswill Akpabio/ Barau Jubrin for Senate leadership and Messrs Abass Tajudeen/Ben Kalu for House of Representatives leadership.

The move elicited immediate response from North-Central stakeholders of the party and some senators-elect, who rejected what they described as ‘imposition’ of candidates and insisted on producing their leaders, raising fears that the 2015 scenario may recur in the National Assembly.

In 2015, the APC’s anointed candidates for the Senate Presidency, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila lost their bids to Senator Bukola Saraki and Mr. Yakubu Dogara respectively. Also, in 2011, then ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s choice for the speakership, Mulikat Akande, lost out to Aminu Tambuwal.

Indeed, opposition political parties have raised a 13-man committee to recommend and advise the 181 members-elect on speakership and deputy speakership candidates to support.

Recall that the opposition parties, which regard themselves as ‘Greater majority’ had vowed to collaborate to produce the leaders of the 10th Assembly.

Zoned slots

A document issued after the NWC meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, showed that the Senate President would come from the South-South and specifically, Senator Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

Others are “Deputy Senate President: North -West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano); Speaker, House of Representatives: North -West- Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna); and Deputy Speaker: South East- Ben Kalu (Abia).”

APC spokesman, Felix Morka, who signed the document, said: “The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the party nationwide

“The National Working Committee of the APC met today (yesterday) to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the president-elect, Tinubu, other party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangements for 10thc National Assembly leadership positions.

“The NWC noted with respect the outcome of the meetings held between the president-elect and the leadership of the NWC. The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the Party nationwide.”

N/Central APC stakeholders kick

North-Central stakeholders of the ruling APC, yesterday, took their protest to the National Secretariat of the party over their seeming exclusion from the zoning template devised by Tinubu and the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC.

Convener of the stakeholders, Salihu Ibrahim, said: “We are all here to call the attention of the National Chairman of the ruling APC and to congratulate the president elect-in the person of Tinubu and to tell him that we the North-Central have contributed a lot to his success and we want to still tell him that we are being marginalised as regards the sharing formula of offices of the 10th National Assembly.

“The party has not taken the North-Central into consideration and it is outrageous. We are not happy. Right from the emergence of the APC, we the North-Central have contributed largely to the development of APC and up till date we are still on it. Why is it that the National Assembly speakership is something that Asiwaju under the watch of Abdullahi Adamu, who is even from the North-Central will not wholeheartedly say the North-Central should take this?”

Senators-elect reject imposition, insist on producing leaders

Meanwhile, there was high wire lobby and cajoling at the induction programme for Senators and members- elect of the 10th National Assembly.

At Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja International Hotel venue of yesterday’s opening activities for the newly elected lawmakers, those aspiring for the position of Presiding officers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives were seen in and outside the hall, cajoling and wooing members.

At the close of yesterday’s programme at 3p.m., ahead of the formal opening by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, some of the aspirants were seen moving straight to where the lawmakers had lunch.

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Akpabio was among those who stormed the venue to woo the new Senators.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor was accompanied by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Lagos West).

However, Senators-elect have insisted on producing their own leaders, just as they said they would reject any imposition of persons on them by the party

The Senators-elect spoke with newsmen at the 10th National Assembly Induction programme.

My colleagues ’ll decide my fate —AKPABIO

Senator Akpabio, who spoke before the zoning template was released, said: “I believe that justice would be done at the end of the day in terms of balancing the political equation of the country to ensure peaceful tenure for the incoming President.”

On the fact that some aggrieved APC aspirants were forming alliances with opposition political parties, Akpabio said: “I am not worried at all. It is a normal thing. I always described politics as a game of concentric circles of conspiracy. I am not worried about anything. I believe strongly that the will of God will be done.

“My colleagues would decide my fate on the floor during the inauguration. The senators-elect would take a decision.”

I won’t step down for anybody —IZUNASO

On his part, Senator Osita Izunaso, said: “The most natural thing for the APC to do is to zone the office of the Senate President to the South-East. It is long overdue. If you are ever contemplating zoning to the South, it is a natural thing that it should go to the South-East. The zone has been part of the process. South East voted for the APC. If you tell me that the South-East did not vote for the APC, I will tell you that you are not telling the truth. Despite the pressure on the South-East regarding Peter Obi’s candidature, we were able to deliver six Senate seats and two governors.

“Labour Party has six senators while the PDP has two. APC members in the South-East have done exceedingly well. South-East Senators-elect met yesterday and we are categorical that the office of the Senate President should be zoned to the South-East in the spirit of justice, equity and balance. If we must achieve oneness and unity of Nigeria, the Senate President must be zoned to the South-East. That is our stand point and personally, I am not ready to step down for anybody. I’m running for the position of Senate President.”

Why I want to be Senate president —ORJI UZOR KALU

Meanwhile, Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has written the NWC abd 108 senators-elect, intimating them of his Senate presidency ambition, saying he would serve with sincerity, humility and candour.

They can’t dictate to NASS —SENATOR SAMAILA

Also speaking, Senator Abdulraham Samaila (NNPP, Kano South) said: “On the issue of the Senate Presidency, we should follow the constitution. There is a clear and express provision in the constitution which allows members of the National Assembly to choose their presiding officers among themselves irrespective of party affiliation, religious or ethnic considerations.

“Each of us has the qualification to lead the chambers as presiding officers in the National Assembly. It is not a just cause that the Senate Presidency should go to the South because of religion. It is against the constitution and morally it is wrong.”

Senators-elect want independent Senate – NED NWOKO

On his part, Senator-Eelect Ned Nwoko (PDP, Delta North), said: “The defining issue for us is to have an independent National Assembly. We must be independent of the executive. As a third arm of government, we must hit the ground running. We should not have leaders that are imposed on us by the executive. In this case, the issue of the South-East must be taken into account.

“The overwhelming majority of the senators-elect are of the opinion that we must be independent. That is the only way we can take the executive to account. The parliament is not meant to be pocketed by the executive.”

Opposition parties raise 13-man cttee to recommend Speaker, deputy

In a statement in Abuja by the Minority Caucus signed by the trio of its spokesmen: Mr. Afam Victor Ogene, Dachung Bagos and Gaza Gbefwi, the opposition parties said it had the numerical strength of 183 to square up with the ruling APC, which has 177 members.

The opposition named Nicholas Mutu as Chairman, and Afam Victor Ogene as Secretary of the screening committee.

Members of the screening committee are Nicholas Mutu; Abdulmumini Jibrin (Deputy Chairman, NNPP), Oluwole Oke (PDP), Gaza Gbefwi (SDP), Beni Lar (PDP), Dr. Ali Isa (PDP), Kabiru Rurum (NNPP ), Donatus Kuzalio (LP), Yusuf Majigiri (PDP), Nnabuife Clara (YPP), Gwacham Chinwe (APGA) and Idris Salman (ADC).

They said, “Barely one week ago, precisely on May 2, 2023, we, the seven political parties which make up the minority bloc of the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, announced to the Nigerian people, via your different media organs, that it would, ultimately, seek to field candidates for the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker from among our ranks.

“This position has largely been foisted on the emergent 10th Assembly by the discordant tunes coming from the stable of the ruling APC.

“Conscious, however, of the common pact, which our respective political parties have with the Nigerian people, to wit, ‘holding government accountable to the people,’ we resolved to step into the arena, by offering credible and alternative leadership options.”

“Our position is further buoyed by our dominant numerical strength, which by parliamentary ethos, precedent and the 1999 constitution, as amended, allows us to contest the Presiding Officers position.

“Since emerging as the “Greater Majority,” with a combined members-elect tally of 183, as against the APC’s total of 177, history beckons us to constructively, and creatively, chart the path towards the deepening of our nation’s democracy.

“Consequently, and in keeping with its resolve in that regard, the “Greater Majority” of the 10th House of Representatives has put together an 11-man committee – complemented by a chairman and secretary – charged with the task of short-listing, screening and eventual recommendation of aspirants for the Speakership and Deputy Speaker positions.”

ZONING TEMPLATE

•Senate President – S/South

•House of Representatives Speaker — N/West

•Deputy Senate President – N/West

•Deputy Speaker – S/East