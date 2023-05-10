10th NASS: APC resolute about our candidacy – Abbas, Kalu

…as over 150 Reps storm APC secretariat in solidarity with candidates

…do more consultations-Adamu urges

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the speaker of the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said that the party was resolute about his candidacy and that of his deputy speaker nominee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Abbas also said that they were reaching out to other aspirants who were aggrieved with the zoning formula of the party.

Abbas spoke while fielding questions from journalists after his engagement with the National Workout Committee (NWC) of the party led by the national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on the zoning arrangements in Abuja on Tuesday.

The APC speaker and deputy speaker nominees had stormed the party secretariat with over 150 members of the House in solidarity with their candidacies.

He said: “To the best of our knowledge, the party is resolute on its earlier decision to sustain the announcement made earlier. We are not aware there’s any change of decision concerning the candidature of my humble self and my colleague from the House of Reps and my colleague in the Senate. There has not been anything like that to the best of our knowledge.

“I can assure you we are doing the best we can. Just a week ago if you have observed three aspirants, one of them is here with us, have come out publicly to declare their support on us.

“As we are talking today, I am engaging not less than three other contestants. We are talking and hopeful that at the end of the day, we will be able to reach a precise destination.”

On what should Nigerians expect if he emerged the Speaker of the House, Abbas said: “We are assuring them that case we have recorded in the 9th assembly will not only be sustained but it will be improved. Very soon we are coming with our sixteen-point agenda which will address each and every area we feel Nigeria should have improvement in the legislative chamber, please wait for the document to come out, you will see that Nigeria will move forward come June 13 202.”

Also speaking, the deputy speaker nominee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu expressed appreciation to the NWC for finding him worthy of the office, saying it will give the south east a sense of belonging.

“You sat and did the right thing. I never visited any of you. I never lobbied any of you. I never gave any of you any money but you sat and picked me to be the DS. That means you were dispassionate about your decision.

“We are promising you that we will protect the institution. The sovereignty of the Legislature will be upheld but not overlooking inter-dependence of all arms.

“I pledge that my principal will be given the support to succeed. The Southeast is impressed that the party considered us this time around. This shows that the party is diversity sensitive”, he said

The Co- Chairman of the Joint Task 10th Assembly, Hon. Usman Kumo who hard the support of over 100 members elect drawn from the APC, NNPP, LP, ADC, SDP, APGA assured of their support to Abbas/Kalu ticket.

He said: “The Joint Task – 10th Assembly is a group of members-elect of the 10th House who came together for the unity of the country and the stability of the House.You people are talent hunters, and you have hunted well.

“On Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, from 1979 to date, there is no parliamentarian in Nigeria who was privileged to sponsor 74 Bills. What we want to do now is to promote synergy between the Executive and the Legislature. Out of the 74 Bills, 21 were signed into law.

“The chairman of our party is the number one witness that if you go against your party, you may not represent your people well. We intend to promote this product because we need that synergy and harmonious relationship. Our zonal interventions and constituency projects are implemented 100% under the 9th Assembly because of the good relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

“All of us here are more than willing, the ones you see here, others have left for their constituencies after the induction. We would have brought over 250 members-elect here. We are going to ensure that we implement your zoning undiluted 100 percent.”

In his remarks, the APC national chairman, Adamu maintained that the zoning formula was reached after due consultations with the President -Elect, the NWC members and critical stakeholders of the party across the country.

He charged the joint task team to continue reaching out to aggrieved members to calm frayed nerves.