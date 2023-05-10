10th NASS: APC leadership urged to reconsider position, adopt Betara

Betara

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS battle for who becomes the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly continues, the leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC and members-elect, have been urged to adopt the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, saying he has unmatched experiences with his contenders.

The call was made by a group, Nigeria Citizen Action Group, NCAG, in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Comr. Muhammed Lukman, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Lukman, stressing the role of the National Assembly in delivering good governance, urged all members-elect in the Hallow Chamber to adopt a preventive move instead of a curative measure, in the process of choosing a speaker.

He beseeched the APC leadership and members-elect to choose an individual who is competent, has leadership skills, values and ethics, among other unmatched values.

He said: “The choice of National Assembly Speaker shouldn’t be colorized with sentiment rather with leadership skills, values and ethic such as credibility, capability, intellectual rating, critical/ innovative thinking and reasoning strength alongside experience and acceptability of the individual seeking such intellectually demanding position.

“Our independent investigation and assessment of all contenders for 10th National Assembly Speakership have revealed that only Hon Mukthar Aliyu Betara representing Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency fulfilled all these qualities of public servant: a soft and outspoken figure, Hon Betara remain the best, most credible and most qualified, aside his youthfulness, his wealth of experience is unmatched by any contender, being a 5th term member and outgoing Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation places him far ahead in term of legislative wealth of experience and in-depth understanding of one of the major functions of National assembly.

“Hon. Mukthat Betara is a lovable individual by the young and the old because of his unique disposition that represents both generations, he enjoys the support of all and sundry beyond political party affiliation, hence remains the best for the 10th National Assembly Speaker beyond every sentiment.

“We hereby urge the leadership of APC to reconsider its position and adopt a sellable and competent Betara for a seamless principal officer election and emergence proceedings for the 10th National Assembly, in the same vein, we implore all Honorable Member-Elect to place the critical leadership qualities of Hon Betara over any sentiment, be it political of tribal to ensure only a credible figure like Betara leads the House of Representatives 10th Assembly for effectiveness, impact and value oriented leadership.”