10th NASS: APC confused over choice of candidates for presiding officers – Opposition parties

National Assembly

…as Betara is expected to make mother of all declarations with over 200 supporters this week

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Minority caucus of the incoming 10th House of Representatives made of the opposition political parties has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was confused over the choice of candidates for the speakership.

The caucus also dismissed claims that its members were beginning to drift apart.

Speaking on the heels of the official unveiling of the speakership quest of Hon. Yusuf Gagbi in Abuja, the group stated that “attendance at such events does not translate to endorsement.”

One of the spokespersons of the Minority caucus also known as “Greater Majority”, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene said in a statement that given the fact that over 10 persons were still jostling for the speakership barely 5 weeks to the inauguration of the new assembly was an indication that APC’s house was not in order.

Speculations are however rife that the party and the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have endorsed Hon. Tajudeen Abbas representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State for speaker.

But despite the speculated endorsement, the nation has continued to witness more declaration of the aspirants, the latest being the leader of the outgoing House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa and the chairman, Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

Also, barring any last minute eventuality, the chairman, committee on Appropriations, Hon. Aliyu Betara, a leading aspirant will former declare this morning.

Vanguard gathered from some members-elect that the event is going to be the mother of declaration as Betara parades over 200 of them as his supporters.

Ogene said the opposition will continue to interrogate and interface with the aspirants while keeping their plan in wraps.

“What you see going on is not anything unusual. In an electioneering season, such as we have currently, members-elect are free to honour invite by friends and colleagues.

“The mere fact that five weeks to inauguration of the National Assembly, the APC still has over 10 Speakership aspirants speaks volumes about the confusion therein. Regardless, as a popular African idiom proclaims, ‘if you close your eyes because you don’t want to see bad people, you may also not be aware when good people pass by.’

“By inference, therefore, the Greater Majority would continue to interface and interrogate all members of the 10th House of Representatives even as we keep our own plans close to our chest,” Ogene said.