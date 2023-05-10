10th NASS: Allow members-elect choose preferred candidate, Yoruba group tells Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

Leaders of thought on the aegis of Yoruba Council Worldwide, YCW, have warned the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, not to interfere in the selection process of the leadership of the national assembly, saying such move is an antithesis and an undemocratic move to both the Nigeria sacrosanct constitution that guarantees independence of the Legislative Arm of government in Chapter 5 as well as the Party’s (APC) constitution.”

This came to the fore, yesterday, during a one-day post election summit, held in Ibadan and organised by the group, themed: “Apero Oodua National Developpement, Balance of the Political Pendulums: A Special Dialogue Focus in Deepening Democratic Ethos and Avoiding Pitfalls.

The Yoruba group, in a communiqué issued at the end of the summit by Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan, President, YCW and Tunji Balogun, Director-General, Omoluabi Coalition Group, called on Asiwaju Tinubu to ensure that members-elect choose their preferred leaders.

Describing the president-elect as product of a fair, credible and transparent presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, YCW, noted that Tinubu should focus more on assembling his cabinet that will hit the ground running in handling issues of economy and hyper inflation, constitutional restructuring, 30 percent education budget, security, adding that the planned zoning arrangement is an antithesis and undemocratic move to both the sacrosanct constitution that guarantees the independence of the legislative arm of the government in chapter 5 as well as the APC’s constitution.

The communique read: “That to whom much is given, much is equally expected in return. The North contributed the largest votes (of about 60%) that saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu win the keenly contested election.”

“Therefore, the leadership of the l0th National Assembly should be thrown wide open rather than conscripted to a particular region.”

“That the decision of the APC to macrozone the leadership of the National Assembly not only to certain regions but to persons named thereto is an aberration, an antithesis and an undemocratic move to both the Nigeria sacrosanct constitution that guarantees independence of the Legislative Arm of government in Chapter 5 as well as the Party’s (APC) constitution.”

YWC recalled that the one-day summit would go on to underscore the critical role Yoruba played and has continued to play in uniting the country and providing one of its sustaining fulcrums for development.

“With Lagos State providing the largest contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product – GDP which has continually served as the country’s economic stimulus, it invariably places the region (South West) as an indispensable partner in forging a greater Nigeria and country built on shared prosperity.”

“It is for this very reason that the Yoruba Councl Worldwlde (YCW) after its summit examine the recent electoral success that puts one of its illustrious sons, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic.”

“Many thanks to our Northern brethren for making this a reality despite having two of their prominent sons in the race,” YCW said.

In his key-note address, the guest speaker, Professor (Mrs) Adefule Oshitelu, who was represented by Muhydeen Bhadmus, noted that Tinubu, the erstwhile national leader of the ruling APC, as the President-elect, garnered his largest support for votes from the Northern part of the country,adding that it has become imperative that a balance of power is entrenched to give every contributor to the victory of the president-elect, a fair share in power sharing.

“We must therefore make conscious efforts that this large- heartedness from our Northern brethren is not toiled with under the guise of rewarding regiona linings.”

“And even if that is the case, as the current 2023 polls presented, the region with the largest vote support must be considered for any political windfalls. We must avoid pitfalls that will jeopardise our interest in the future. And this can only be done now,” she warned.

Toeing the same path, one of th stakeholders at the event, Evang. Kunle Adesokan, during his remark, said if Tinubu was a beneficiary of that transparent process, he must therefore, not be seen involved in the drama surrounding the 10th National Assembly leadership tussle.

“He must allow the degree of independence of the legislative arm as entrenched in Chapter 5 of the country’s constitution.”

“We do not desire a one-term president for our region and any action and/or inaction that will lead to such must be resisted by all concerned Yoruba sons and daughters.”

The smooth relationship that has existed between the north and the southwest from the time of late business mogul, Bashorun M.K.O Abiola till date that saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu win his presidential race must be protected by all and sundry,” he stated.

Ends