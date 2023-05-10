10th NASS: Akpabio, Gbajabiamila, Abbas, Kalu meet opposition parties Reps-elect

National Assembly

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The preferred candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the presiding officers of the incoming 10th National Assembly last night met with the opposition parties’ members-elect.

The candidates included Senator Godswill Akpabio chosen for Senate President, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for speaker and the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Also present was the outgoing speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The meeting was convened at the instance of the Joint Task of the 10th assembly, a group of members-elect from across political 8 political parties that won seats in the national assembly.

The meeting was essentially to curry the support of the opposition members for Abass and Kalu.

It was still ongoing as the time of filing this report