10th NASS: Abass, Kalu in Osun to seek Adeleke’s support

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Aspirant for the House of Representatives speakership, Hon. Tajudeen Abass on Wednesday stormed Osun state to seek support of Governor Ademola Adeleke towards realizing his ambition.



Tajudeen was escorted by the Deputy Speaker aspirant, Benjamin Kalu with many returning lawmakers and the newly elected ones across different political parties.



He told the governor that his team, which is pan Nigerian, was in the state to seek his support to become the speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

His words, “Our party has annointed our candidature (I and Benjamin Kalu). But despite that, on order to have a smooth ride, we commenced what is called the Joint Task which is an independent group set up by the members of House of Representatives across 8 political parties in the house. The task force is the umbrella that we are using to actualise our ambition.

“If you look at the party representative here you will see APC, LP, PDP, NNPP and others. I want to assure you that we have over 200 members that is in support of our ambition comprising returning lawmakers and first timers.

“We are here to introduce ourselves to you and we believe that with your pedigree as the Governor of Osun, you have been in the lawmaking chamber before, there are so many things that you can offer us, like advise, support, prayers and others. We believe that you will recieve us as your children and your brothers so that this movement will see the light of the day. We are here to present ourselves to you”.

Responding, Governor Adeleke, who received the team in the Governor’s Office Exco Chamber, said he respect the ruling party’s zoning formula but sought the understanding of the party to do same with the PDP’s zoning in the House of Representatives.

“We respect and support the APC zoning formula, I call you all to support the PDP zoning arrangement in the house, and kindly reciprocate our gesture by supporting the PDP agenda in the house.

“As we are supporting you, support Osun in our desire. We seek the support of the House for the appropriation of fund for the Osun State Airport project so that the facility can open up our economy”, said the Governor.